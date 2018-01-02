TVS Motor hits new high on strong December sales

-
TVS Motor Company had registered a sales growth of 12% at 251,965 units in November 2017.
“Total two-wheeler registered growth of 37.9% with sales increasing from 179,551 units in December 2016 to 247,630 units in December 2017. Domestic two-wheelers recorded growth of 35.4% with sales increasing from 153,456 units in December 2016 to 207,778 units in December 2017,” TVS Motor Company said in a press release.
The Company's total exports grew by 55.8% from 30,694 units registered in the month of December 2016 to 47,818 units in December 2017. Two-wheeler exports grew by 52.7% increasing from 26,095 units in December 2016 to 39,852 units in December 2017, it added.
In past one year, the stock of TVS Motor Company more than doubled by gaining 119%, as compared to 27% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
