TVS Motor hits new high on strong December sales

hit a new high of Rs 795, up 4% on the BSE in early morning trade, after the company registered 39% growth in sales at 256,909 units in the month of December 2017. It had sold 184,944 units in December 2016.had registered a sales growth of 12% at 251,965 units in November 2017.“Total registered growth of 37.9% with sales increasing from 179,551 units in December 2016 to 247,630 units in December 2017. Domestic two-wheelers recorded growth of 35.4% with sales increasing from 153,456 units in December 2016 to 207,778 units in December 2017,” said in a press release.The Company's total exports grew by 55.8% from 30,694 units registered in the month of December 2016 to 47,818 units in December 2017. exports grew by 52.7% increasing from 26,095 units in December 2016 to 39,852 units in December 2017, it added.In past one year, the stock of more than doubled by gaining 119%, as compared to 27% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.