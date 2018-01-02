JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 100 pts higher, Nifty above 10,450; realty gains

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex turns flat, Nifty hovers around 10,450; realty gains
Business Standard

TVS Motor hits new high on strong December sales

The stock hit a new high of Rs 795, up 4% on the BSE in early morning trade, after the company registered 39% growth in sales at 256,909 units in the month of December 2017.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

TVS logo, TVS, TVS Motors

TVS Motor Company hit a new high of Rs 795, up 4% on the BSE in early morning trade, after the company registered 39% growth in sales at 256,909 units in the month of December 2017. It had sold 184,944 units in December 2016.

TVS Motor Company had registered a sales growth of 12% at 251,965 units in November 2017.

“Total two-wheeler registered growth of 37.9% with sales increasing from 179,551 units in December 2016 to 247,630 units in December 2017. Domestic two-wheelers recorded growth of 35.4% with sales increasing from 153,456 units in December 2016 to 207,778 units in December 2017,” TVS Motor Company said in a press release.

The Company's total exports grew by 55.8% from 30,694 units registered in the month of December 2016 to 47,818 units in December 2017. Two-wheeler exports grew by 52.7% increasing from 26,095 units in December 2016 to 39,852 units in December 2017, it added.

In past one year, the stock of TVS Motor Company more than doubled by gaining 119%, as compared to 27% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 09:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements