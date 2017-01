Tyre stocks gain; MRF hits record high

Shares of tyre manufacturer were in focus with the sector major hitting a record high crossing Rs 55,000 mark on the BSE in intra-day trade.has rallied nearly 5% to Rs 55,450, also its lifetime high on the BSE in late noon deal. The stock outperformed the market by surging 15% from its recent low of Rs 48,229 on December 26, as compared to 5% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.Ceat, Goodyear India, Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre & Industries, Balkrishna Industries and TVS Srichakra were up between 1%-4%, as compared to 1.2% rise in the benchmark index.According to industry representatives, Chinese tyre sales, which rose by about 40% in the Indian replacement market between April and October 2016, saw a de-growth of around 17% after the note ban, the Business Standard report suggests. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT