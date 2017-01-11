Tyre stocks gain; MRF hits record high

MRF has rallied nearly 5% to Rs 55,450, also its lifetime high on the BSE in late noon deal. The stock outperformed the market by surging 15% from its recent low of Rs 48,229 on December 26, as compared to 5% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Ceat, Goodyear India, Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre & Industries, Balkrishna Industries and TVS Srichakra were up between 1%-4%, as compared to 1.2% rise in the benchmark index.
According to industry representatives, Chinese tyre sales, which rose by about 40% in the Indian replacement market between April and October 2016, saw a de-growth of around 17% after the note ban, the Business Standard report suggests. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|GOVIND RUBBER
|26.20
|23.55
|11.25
|MRF
|55397.95
|53001.15
|4.52
|JK TYRE & INDUST
|124.70
|120.75
|3.27
|KRYPTON INDS.
|14.98
|14.60
|2.60
|MODI RUBBER
|44.30
|43.25
|2.43
|PTL ENTERPRISES
|143.40
|140.00
|2.43
|BALKRISHNA INDS
|1107.00
|1087.00
|1.84
|CEAT
|1234.65
|1217.30
|1.43
|APOLLO TYRES
|197.15
|194.65
|1.28
|GOODYEAR INDIA
|743.15
|735.30
|1.07
