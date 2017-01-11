TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Sugar price hits 7-year high on higher demand from stockists
Business Standard

Tyre stocks gain; MRF hits record high

MRF, Ceat, Goodyear India, Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre, TVS Srichakra and Balkrishna Ind were up 1%-5%

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

tyre, tyres
Photo: Shutterstock

Shares of tyre manufacturer were in focus with the sector major MRF hitting a record high crossing Rs 55,000 mark on the BSE in intra-day trade.

MRF has rallied nearly 5% to Rs 55,450, also its lifetime high on the BSE in late noon deal. The stock outperformed the market by surging 15% from its recent low of Rs 48,229 on December 26, as compared to 5% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.


Ceat, Goodyear India, Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre & Industries, Balkrishna Industries and TVS Srichakra were up between 1%-4%, as compared to 1.2% rise in the benchmark index.

According to industry representatives, Chinese tyre sales, which rose by about 40% in the Indian replacement market between April and October 2016, saw a de-growth of around 17% after the note ban, the Business Standard report suggests. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
GOVIND RUBBER 26.20 23.55 11.25
MRF 55397.95 53001.15 4.52
JK TYRE & INDUST 124.70 120.75 3.27
KRYPTON INDS. 14.98 14.60 2.60
MODI RUBBER 44.30 43.25 2.43
PTL ENTERPRISES 143.40 140.00 2.43
BALKRISHNA INDS 1107.00 1087.00 1.84
CEAT 1234.65 1217.30 1.43
APOLLO TYRES 197.15 194.65 1.28
GOODYEAR INDIA 743.15 735.30 1.07

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Tyre stocks gain; MRF hits record high

MRF, Ceat, Goodyear India, Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre, TVS Srichakra and Balkrishna Ind were up 1%-5%

MRF, Ceat, Goodyear India, Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre, TVS Srichakra and Balkrishna Industries were up 1%-5%
Shares of tyre manufacturer were in focus with the sector major MRF hitting a record high crossing Rs 55,000 mark on the BSE in intra-day trade.

MRF has rallied nearly 5% to Rs 55,450, also its lifetime high on the BSE in late noon deal. The stock outperformed the market by surging 15% from its recent low of Rs 48,229 on December 26, as compared to 5% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Ceat, Goodyear India, Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre & Industries, Balkrishna Industries and TVS Srichakra were up between 1%-4%, as compared to 1.2% rise in the benchmark index.

According to industry representatives, Chinese tyre sales, which rose by about 40% in the Indian replacement market between April and October 2016, saw a de-growth of around 17% after the note ban, the Business Standard report suggests. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
GOVIND RUBBER 26.20 23.55 11.25
MRF 55397.95 53001.15 4.52
JK TYRE & INDUST 124.70 120.75 3.27
KRYPTON INDS. 14.98 14.60 2.60
MODI RUBBER 44.30 43.25 2.43
PTL ENTERPRISES 143.40 140.00 2.43
BALKRISHNA INDS 1107.00 1087.00 1.84
CEAT 1234.65 1217.30 1.43
APOLLO TYRES 197.15 194.65 1.28
GOODYEAR INDIA 743.15 735.30 1.07

image
Business Standard
177 22

Tyre stocks gain; MRF hits record high

MRF, Ceat, Goodyear India, Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre, TVS Srichakra and Balkrishna Ind were up 1%-5%

Shares of tyre manufacturer were in focus with the sector major MRF hitting a record high crossing Rs 55,000 mark on the BSE in intra-day trade.

MRF has rallied nearly 5% to Rs 55,450, also its lifetime high on the BSE in late noon deal. The stock outperformed the market by surging 15% from its recent low of Rs 48,229 on December 26, as compared to 5% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Ceat, Goodyear India, Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre & Industries, Balkrishna Industries and TVS Srichakra were up between 1%-4%, as compared to 1.2% rise in the benchmark index.

According to industry representatives, Chinese tyre sales, which rose by about 40% in the Indian replacement market between April and October 2016, saw a de-growth of around 17% after the note ban, the Business Standard report suggests. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
GOVIND RUBBER 26.20 23.55 11.25
MRF 55397.95 53001.15 4.52
JK TYRE & INDUST 124.70 120.75 3.27
KRYPTON INDS. 14.98 14.60 2.60
MODI RUBBER 44.30 43.25 2.43
PTL ENTERPRISES 143.40 140.00 2.43
BALKRISHNA INDS 1107.00 1087.00 1.84
CEAT 1234.65 1217.30 1.43
APOLLO TYRES 197.15 194.65 1.28
GOODYEAR INDIA 743.15 735.30 1.07

image
Business Standard
177 22