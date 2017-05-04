Udaipar Cement extends rally on preferential issue plan to promoter

“The board of directors of the company is scheduled to meet on May 10, 2017 to consider issue of OCCRPS of up to Rs 50 crore on preferential basis to JK Lakshmi Cement, promoter of the company,” Udaipur Cement Works said in a BSE filing.
The board will also consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017, it added.
At 12:50 pm; the stock was up 7.5% at Rs 35.70 as compared with 0.54% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. It trading close to its 52-week high of Rs 37 touched on April 5, 2017. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than two-fold with 1.64 million shares changed hands so far on the BSE.
JK Lakshmi Cement was up 2.3% at Rs 480, after hitting high of Rs 482 on BSE in intra-day trade.
