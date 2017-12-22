Ultramarine & Pigments zooms 20% as Thirumalai Chemicals hikes stake

-
ALSO READChemical stocks rally; BASF India up 16%,Tata Chemicals hit new high Bhagiradha Chemicals zooms 41% in two days on fund raising plan Punjab Chemicals surges 12% on fund raising plan Ashish Kacholia buys stake in Bodal Chemicals; stock surges 12% Buy Bharat Financial, Punjab Chemicals and IDBI Bank, says Vaishali Parekh
-
On Thursday, December 21, 2017, Thirumalai Chemicals purchased an additional 205,226 equity shares representing 0.7% stake in Ultramarine & Pigments at price of Rs 294.85 per share on the BSE, the bulk deal data shows.
The names of sellers not ascertained immediately.
As of September 2017, Thirumalai Chemicals held 10.43% stake in Ultramarine & Pigments, the shareholding pattern data shows.
The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a 102,000 shares changed hands till 01:03 PM; against an average 39,000 shares were traded in past two weeks on the BSE.
The stock is trading under ‘X’ category. The BSE had merged the groups XC and XD into new group X with effect from December 1, 2017. Three sub segments -- XC, XD and XT -- were launched in November 2015 considering companies specific characteristics such as low to moderate market capitalisation, lower contribution to overall trading turnover.
Thirumalai Chemicals was trading 3% higher at Rs 2,129 on the BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU