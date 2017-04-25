TRENDING ON BS
Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty stays at all-time high in noon trade
UltraTech Cement, LIC Housing among 44 stocks that hit record high

Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing, HDFC, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank hit fresh highs too

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

UltraTech Cement, LIC Housing among 44 stocks from BSE500 hit record high

UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, LIC Housing Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank are among the 44 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index hitting their respective record highs on the BSE in intra-day trade on Tuesday.

At 12:36 pm; the S&P BSE 500 index was up 0.81% at 12,961, also its lifetime high, as compared to 0.74% gain in the S&P BSE Sensex at 29,874.


UltraTech Cement hit a new high of Rs 4,260, up 3%, extending its Monday’s 4.4% surge, after the company reported 20% quarter-on-quarter growth in sales volume in January-March (Q4FY17) quarter, due to low base, demand recovery and capacity additions.

Analysts at Elara Securities believe the company will grow faster than peers on timely capacity additions and operational efficiency.

“However, due to roll over to FY19 and better-than-expected cement prices, we raise target price to Rs 4,418 on EV/tonne of USD 200 on FY19E capacity post the inorganic expansion,” the brokerage firm said in result update.

LIC Housing Finance up 2.4% at Rs 674, ahead of its Q4 results today.

“Individual loan growth of LIC Housing Finance to continue momentum and we expect it to track 14-15% growth year-on-year (YoY); Lower funding cost & largely fixed rate nature of lending book to support net interest margins (NIMs); asset quality will likely be stable; no major resolution has come through in corporate loan book,” Edelweiss Securities said in results preview.
 
Indiabulls Housing Finance too rallied 3.5% to Rs 1,043 on BSE in intra-day trade after the company had reported a 24.4% YoY increase in net profit to Rs 841 crore in Q4FY17. Net interest income (NII) rose 21.8% to Rs 1,360 crore.

The company expects the share of housing loans to grow to 66% of total assets by March 2019, from 56% at the end of March 2017.

Besides, LIC Housing Finance and Indiabulls Housing Finance, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, GIC Housing Finance, HDFC and PNB Housing from the housing finance corporation hitting their respective record highs.

COMPANY LATEST ALL TIME HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE
ADITYA BIR. NUV. 1692.75 1710.00 1706.20 24-Apr-17
AKZO NOBEL 2075.00 2090.00 2051.80 24-Apr-17
APL APOLLO 1353.25 1358.00 1352.00 24-Apr-17
BAJAJ FIN. 1328.95 1335.00 1291.00 13-Apr-17
BAYER CROP SCI. 4586.00 4717.65 4627.00 03-Oct-16
BHARAT ELECTRON 181.15 183.50 183.20 24-Apr-17
BIOCON 1150.45 1168.00 1161.85 29-Mar-17
CESC 936.20 939.70 924.00 24-Apr-17
DCB BANK 184.00 185.65 184.80 24-Apr-17
DEWAN HSG. FIN. 431.50 432.15 420.60 24-Apr-17
DILIP BUILDCON 436.00 442.80 441.55 24-Apr-17
FEDERAL BANK 94.40 95.00 94.40 18-Apr-17
FORTIS HEALTH. 215.00 217.65 213.45 24-Apr-17
GAIL (INDIA) 412.65 416.75 414.40 24-Apr-17
GIC HOUSING FIN 517.90 524.50 523.00 18-Apr-17
GRASIM INDS 1177.85 1192.00 1190.00 24-Apr-17
H D F C 1548.25 1556.00 1538.00 24-Apr-17
HATSUN AGROPROD. 588.00 608.90 590.00 21-Apr-17
HDFC BANK 1541.00 1542.75 1538.00 24-Apr-17
ICICI PRU LIFE 412.55 417.70 410.45 12-Apr-17
IIFL HOLDINGS 486.00 490.50 473.00 20-Apr-17
INDIABULLS HOUS. 1017.95 1042.70 1013.20 24-Apr-17
INDUSIND BANK 1450.00 1451.20 1444.55 13-Apr-17
INOX LEISURE 300.00 305.85 305.00 24-Apr-17
KOTAK MAH. BANK 894.80 900.85 896.30 24-Apr-17
L&T FIN.HOLDINGS 129.30 129.70 129.40 18-Apr-17
LAK. VILAS BANK 196.50 198.50 198.00 24-Apr-17
LIC HOUSING FIN. 672.75 674.00 660.00 24-Apr-17
MARICO 308.55 309.95 307.70 12-Apr-17
MOTIL.OSWAL.FIN. 857.95 874.75 870.00 24-Apr-17
MRF 65485.00 65500.00 63800.00 24-Apr-17
NILKAMAL LTD 2120.80 2148.00 2113.80 05-Apr-17
PIRAMAL ENTERP. 2504.50 2535.00 2471.00 24-Apr-17
PNB HOUSING 1415.00 1443.50 1365.00 24-Apr-17
PNC INFRATECH 164.30 168.50 160.00 24-Apr-17
PVR 1623.35 1631.70 1598.00 17-Apr-17
RAIN INDUSTRIES 112.30 114.90 114.65 03-Apr-17
RAYMOND 772.80 784.00 779.00 21-Apr-17
SHARDA CROPCHEM 520.00 525.00 524.90 24-Apr-17
SHREE CEMENT 18825.00 18825.00 18700.00 24-Apr-17
TIMKEN INDIA 742.95 747.45 732.55 24-Apr-17
ULTRATECH CEM. 4247.65 4251.95 4206.80 24-Apr-17
UPL 802.70 806.10 800.50 24-Apr-17
V-GUARD INDS. 189.80 191.00 190.95 20-Apr-17

image
Business Standard
177 22