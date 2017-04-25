UltraTech Cement, LIC Housing among 44 stocks that hit record high

At 12:36 pm; the S&P BSE 500 index was up 0.81% at 12,961, also its lifetime high, as compared to 0.74% gain in the S&P BSE Sensex at 29,874.
UltraTech Cement hit a new high of Rs 4,260, up 3%, extending its Monday’s 4.4% surge, after the company reported 20% quarter-on-quarter growth in sales volume in January-March (Q4FY17) quarter, due to low base, demand recovery and capacity additions.
Analysts at Elara Securities believe the company will grow faster than peers on timely capacity additions and operational efficiency.
“However, due to roll over to FY19 and better-than-expected cement prices, we raise target price to Rs 4,418 on EV/tonne of USD 200 on FY19E capacity post the inorganic expansion,” the brokerage firm said in result update.
LIC Housing Finance up 2.4% at Rs 674, ahead of its Q4 results today.
“Individual loan growth of LIC Housing Finance to continue momentum and we expect it to track 14-15% growth year-on-year (YoY); Lower funding cost & largely fixed rate nature of lending book to support net interest margins (NIMs); asset quality will likely be stable; no major resolution has come through in corporate loan book,” Edelweiss Securities said in results preview.
The company expects the share of housing loans to grow to 66% of total assets by March 2019, from 56% at the end of March 2017.
Besides, LIC Housing Finance and Indiabulls Housing Finance, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, GIC Housing Finance, HDFC and PNB Housing from the housing finance corporation hitting their respective record highs.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|ALL TIME HIGH
|PREV HIGH
|PREV DATE
|ADITYA BIR. NUV.
|1692.75
|1710.00
|1706.20
|24-Apr-17
|AKZO NOBEL
|2075.00
|2090.00
|2051.80
|24-Apr-17
|APL APOLLO
|1353.25
|1358.00
|1352.00
|24-Apr-17
|BAJAJ FIN.
|1328.95
|1335.00
|1291.00
|13-Apr-17
|BAYER CROP SCI.
|4586.00
|4717.65
|4627.00
|03-Oct-16
|BHARAT ELECTRON
|181.15
|183.50
|183.20
|24-Apr-17
|BIOCON
|1150.45
|1168.00
|1161.85
|29-Mar-17
|CESC
|936.20
|939.70
|924.00
|24-Apr-17
|DCB BANK
|184.00
|185.65
|184.80
|24-Apr-17
|DEWAN HSG. FIN.
|431.50
|432.15
|420.60
|24-Apr-17
|DILIP BUILDCON
|436.00
|442.80
|441.55
|24-Apr-17
|FEDERAL BANK
|94.40
|95.00
|94.40
|18-Apr-17
|FORTIS HEALTH.
|215.00
|217.65
|213.45
|24-Apr-17
|GAIL (INDIA)
|412.65
|416.75
|414.40
|24-Apr-17
|GIC HOUSING FIN
|517.90
|524.50
|523.00
|18-Apr-17
|GRASIM INDS
|1177.85
|1192.00
|1190.00
|24-Apr-17
|H D F C
|1548.25
|1556.00
|1538.00
|24-Apr-17
|HATSUN AGROPROD.
|588.00
|608.90
|590.00
|21-Apr-17
|HDFC BANK
|1541.00
|1542.75
|1538.00
|24-Apr-17
|ICICI PRU LIFE
|412.55
|417.70
|410.45
|12-Apr-17
|IIFL HOLDINGS
|486.00
|490.50
|473.00
|20-Apr-17
|INDIABULLS HOUS.
|1017.95
|1042.70
|1013.20
|24-Apr-17
|INDUSIND BANK
|1450.00
|1451.20
|1444.55
|13-Apr-17
|INOX LEISURE
|300.00
|305.85
|305.00
|24-Apr-17
|KOTAK MAH. BANK
|894.80
|900.85
|896.30
|24-Apr-17
|L&T FIN.HOLDINGS
|129.30
|129.70
|129.40
|18-Apr-17
|LAK. VILAS BANK
|196.50
|198.50
|198.00
|24-Apr-17
|LIC HOUSING FIN.
|672.75
|674.00
|660.00
|24-Apr-17
|MARICO
|308.55
|309.95
|307.70
|12-Apr-17
|MOTIL.OSWAL.FIN.
|857.95
|874.75
|870.00
|24-Apr-17
|MRF
|65485.00
|65500.00
|63800.00
|24-Apr-17
|NILKAMAL LTD
|2120.80
|2148.00
|2113.80
|05-Apr-17
|PIRAMAL ENTERP.
|2504.50
|2535.00
|2471.00
|24-Apr-17
|PNB HOUSING
|1415.00
|1443.50
|1365.00
|24-Apr-17
|PNC INFRATECH
|164.30
|168.50
|160.00
|24-Apr-17
|PVR
|1623.35
|1631.70
|1598.00
|17-Apr-17
|RAIN INDUSTRIES
|112.30
|114.90
|114.65
|03-Apr-17
|RAYMOND
|772.80
|784.00
|779.00
|21-Apr-17
|SHARDA CROPCHEM
|520.00
|525.00
|524.90
|24-Apr-17
|SHREE CEMENT
|18825.00
|18825.00
|18700.00
|24-Apr-17
|TIMKEN INDIA
|742.95
|747.45
|732.55
|24-Apr-17
|ULTRATECH CEM.
|4247.65
|4251.95
|4206.80
|24-Apr-17
|UPL
|802.70
|806.10
|800.50
|24-Apr-17
|V-GUARD INDS.
|189.80
|191.00
|190.95
|20-Apr-17
