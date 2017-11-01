Unichem Labs hits record high; stock soars 30% in one week

-
In past one week, the stock of pharmaceuticals Company surged 30% from Rs 260, as compared to 1.6% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
On clarification of news report, Unichem Laboratories on Tuesday said that as and when an obligation arises, rest assured an announcement will be made.
“We wish to state that nothing has occurred that requires complaint reporting or confirmation of any development. At this stage any further comment would fuel speculation and would itself be violation of regulatory obligations,” it added.
At 11:49 AM; the stock was up 9% at Rs 331 on the BSE, as compared to 1.1% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled with a combined 769,242 shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
