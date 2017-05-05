Unified broking licence regime faces tax hurdle

Brokerages want the regulator to get them a one-time tax exemption if they are to take the offer of merging their operations in the securities and commodities

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), it appears, has discussed this with the income tax (I-T) department.

Most brokerages have separate arms for equities and trading. Last month, proposed a single licence for operating in both segments.

The merging of subsidiaries, however, will attract capital gains and stamp duty, since the underlying assets would undergo a change in ownership. Transfer of securities held for less than a year into a merged entity could attract short-term capital gains of 15 per cent. Any profit or gain from transfer of an asset or change in ownership will also be liable for capital gains tax. Fixed assets owned for more than two years would attract 20 per cent capital gains, adjusted to cost inflation. If the fixed assets are owned for less than two years, the gains would be treated as income of the individual or company.

Beside, the brokerages will be subject to during the new registration, the amount varying by state law.

"Paying and capital gains would discourage the brokers and they might prefer continuing as separate entities," said Sandeep Parekh, founder, Finsec Law Advisors.

After absorbing the erstwhile Forward Commission (FMC), came under Sebi's fold. For synergy, plans common intermediaries for both segments. To begin with, it has proposed to have common brokers; later, other intermediaries like stock exchanges could be integrated.

The regulator is in the process of firming up the final guidelines on broker integration. Sources said in doing so, this issue arose. "Some brokerages have expressed their concerns over the tax implications. We are taking views from the I-T department," said a regulatory official.

Brokers have suggested get them a one-time exemption. "Tax exemption was granted during corporatisation and demutualisation in 2002. A similar grant might have to be considered to enable the merger of commodity and equity arms, without incidence of and other taxes," said Alok Churiwala, managing director, Churiwala Securities.