United Spirits allots NCDs worth Rs 750 cr on private placement basis

-
ALSO READUnited Spirits results lift liquor stocks Liquor ban clarification a key positive for United Spirits Liquor shares rally as United Spirits posts strong profit; stock soars 16% Liquor shares rally; Radico Khaitan, Globus Spirits hit 52-week highs Diageo asks Mallya to return $40 mn, seeks compensation for losses
-
Liquor major United Spirits (USL) today said it has raised Rs 750 crore through allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.
The company has alloted 7,500 rated, unlisted, secured and redeemable NCDs of face value Rs 10 lakh each aggregating Rs 750 crore, United Spirits said in a regulatory filing.
The tenure of the debentures is three years and the interest offered is 7.5 per cent per annum, it added.
United Spirits stock closed 1.03 per cent up at Rs 3,671.15 apiece on BSE today.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU