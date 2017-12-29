JUST IN
United Spirits allots NCDs worth Rs 750 cr on private placement basis

The tenure of the debentures is three years and the interest offered is 7.5 per cent per annum

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

United Spirits raises Rs 750 crore via NCDs

Liquor major United Spirits (USL) today said it has raised Rs 750 crore through allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The company has alloted 7,500 rated, unlisted, secured and redeemable NCDs of face value Rs 10 lakh each aggregating Rs 750 crore, United Spirits said in a regulatory filing.


The tenure of the debentures is three years and the interest offered is 7.5 per cent per annum, it added.

United Spirits stock closed 1.03 per cent up at Rs 3,671.15 apiece on BSE today.

First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 16:45 IST

