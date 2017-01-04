Use flexible STP, variable SIP to tackle market volatility

These stay invested for at least 3-4 years to capture market trends

Financial planners always advise you to invest in stock markets through systematic investment plans (SIPs) because it helps deal with volatility — a common feature in stock or mutual fund investing. And the typical argument is that when markets go down, leading to falling net asset value (NAV) of schemes, the SIP will help garner more units. These additional units will earn better returns when markets turn around. But now there are strategies such as, flexible systematic transfer plan (STP) or variable SIP that investment advisors are recommending. Tarun Birani, founder and ...

Priya Nair