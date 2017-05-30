Using corporate governance to settle personal scores?

Raymond offered the flats in JK House Gautam Singhania at throwaway prices of Rs 9,200 a sq ft

Raymond offered the flats in JK House Gautam Singhania at throwaway prices of Rs 9,200 a sq ft

A few months earlier, various corporate governance issues were raised by warring parties in the battle between Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry. Allegations and counter-allegations flew thick and fast. The way these issues were raised only after a certain action affected the particular person made people wonder if these are used as handy weapons to settle personal scores. Investors and regulators were reached out to by both sides. Months later, the Street seems to have moved on, though the core issue of succession of ownership is yet to be decided. One of the prime causes of the ...

N Sundaresha Subramanian