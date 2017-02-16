V-Mart Retail hits new high; stock soars over 50% in one month

The stock hit a record high of Rs 718, up 7%, extending its previous day's 7% surge on the BSE.

On Wednesday, February 15, 2017, Hemant Agarwal, the promoter of had sold 1.5 million equity shares of the company at Rs 615 per share, the BSE bulk deal data shows.



The name of the buyers not immediately ascertained.



In past one month, the stock has appreciated by 52% from Rs 472 on January 17, as compared to 3.5% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Since January 30, post October-December (Q3FY17) results, it surged 41% against 1% gain in the benchmark index.



V-Mart is a medium-sized hypermarket format retail chain based in New Delhi. The company primarily operates in Tier-II and Tier-III cities with a chain of value retail departmental stores offering apparels general merchandise and kirana catering to the entire family.



V-Mart has reported a strong 81% year on year (YoY) growth in its net profit at Rs 27.21 crore in Q3FY17. The company had profit of Rs 15 crore in the same quarter last fiscal and a net loss of Rs 1.83 crore in previous quarter.



The company’s revenue grew by 23.4% at Rs 327 crore on YoY basis. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) expanded by 340 basis points to 14.8% in Q3FY17 from 11.4% in Q3FY16.



SI Reporter