VA Tech Wabag gains on bagging order worth Rs 386 crore in Bengaluru

“The company won Rs 386 crore designs, build and operate order from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for a 150 MLD sewage treatment plan (STP) at K&C valley in Bengaluru,” VA Tech Wabag said in a press release.
The company will design and build this plant to meet the recent stringent guidelines of Central Pollution Control Board and Renewable Energy Certificates policy mechanism.
Post construction of STP, Wabag will also operate and maintain the plant for a period of 10 years, it added.
Meanwhile, Monday, July 24, 2017, VA Tech Wabag said, SBI Mutual Fund, under its various schemes has acquired 400,000 shares of the company, representing 0.73% of the paid up share capital of the company on July 21, 2017.
Post acquisition, SBI Mutual Fund holding in VA Tech Wabag increased to 7.36% from 6.63%.
At 09:39 am; the stock was up 2.5% at Rs 611 on BSE, as compared to 0.60% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 58,456 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.
