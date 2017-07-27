VA Tech Wabag gains on bagging order worth Rs 386 crore in Bengaluru

was up 3% to Rs 614 on BSE in the early trade on Thursday after the company said it has received a repeat order worth Rs 386 crore from the (BWSSB).“The company won Rs 386 crore designs, build and operate order from the (BWSSB) for a 150 MLD sewage treatment plan (STP) at K&C valley in Bengaluru,” said in a press release.The company will design and build this plant to meet the recent stringent guidelines of Central Pollution Control Board and Renewable Energy Certificates policy mechanism.Post construction of STP, Wabag will also operate and maintain the plant for a period of 10 years, it added.Meanwhile, Monday, July 24, 2017, said, SBI Mutual Fund, under its various schemes has acquired 400,000 shares of the company, representing 0.73% of the paid up share capital of the company on July 21, 2017.Post acquisition, holding in increased to 7.36% from 6.63%.At 09:39 am; the stock was up 2.5% at Rs 611 on BSE, as compared to 0.60% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 58,456 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.