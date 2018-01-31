Vakrangee declines for third straight day; stock tanks 20%

Shares of were locked in lower circuit of 20% at Rs 336, extending their past two days decline on the BSE, on heavy volumes. In the past three trading days, the stock has tanked 33% from Rs 505 on Thursday, January 25, 2018, as compared to a marginal 0.36% decline in the S&P Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 19.64 million equity shares representing 1.9% of total equity of changed hands on and till 01:10 PM.

There were pending sell orders for 747,177 shares on both the exchanges. According to media reports, has come under Securities Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) investigation for alleged price and volume manipulation of its own scrip at and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). READ THE REPORT HERE In the past two years, the stock has had a good run and gained a huge 677% - from Rs 65 on January 23, 2015 to Rs 505 on January 25, 2018. By comparison, the benchmark Sensex gained 23% during the same period. As of December 31, 2017, the promoters held 41.74% stake in Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have 26.23% holding, followed by individual shareholders (8.64%) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (6.58%), while the remaining 16.61% stake are with others. is the unique technology driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time banking, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved & underserved rural, semi-urban and urban The company is the country’s first-largest enrolment agency empanelled with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), permitting pan-India enrolment of Aadhaar Card, the 12-digit individual identification number issued by the Government of India.