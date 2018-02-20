Vakrangee extends fall on FPI selling

Varkangee is locked in lower circuit for the second straight day, down 5% at Rs 221 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in early morning trade, after the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equity shares of the company through open market. Till 09:37 am; a combined 5.5 million shares changed hands on the counter and there were pending sell orders for 585,768 shares on the NSE and BSE. On Monday, February 19, 2018, (10.6 million equity shares) and Smallcap World Fund Inc (5.3 million shares) had collectively sold 15.9 million shares of for total consideration of Rs 4,033 million. FPIs sold these shares at price of Rs 253.27 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data shows. CLICK HERE FOR BULK DEALS DATA

Martin Currie Global Emerging Fund had bought 7.13 million shares at price of Rs 257.30 per share, data shows. The names of the other buyers not ascertained immediately. Yesterday, was locked in lower circuit of 5% at Rs 233 in late noon deal trade, falling 10% from its intra-day high of Rs 258 on BSE. It had locked in upper circuit of 5% in past five trading days from Rs 192 to Rs 245 till Friday after the company Monday, February 12 said its board approved the current one time capital allocation policy with Rs 13.72 billion to be utilized through share buyback, dividend payout and re-invest in business. The stock had tanked 62% from Rs 505 level on January 25, after the had purchased two million shares of PC Jeweller for a little over Rs 1.12 billion through an open market transaction.