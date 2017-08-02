Valuations are not cheap but not stretched either: CEO, Sharekhan

Stock market sentiment towards India could be dented if the much-awaited revival in corporate earnings does not materialise in the coming quarters, Jaideep Arora, chief executive officer at broking house Sharekhan, tells Ashley Coutinho. Edited excerpts: What is your market outlook for 2017? Given the run-up so far, have the chances of a steep correction increased? The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, have given returns in line with the rally in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. It has been more of a global rally and India has got its fair share of foreign inflow during ...