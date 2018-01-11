Vatika Hotels buys back shares from Goldman for Rs 3 bn, plans IPO in Q3

Vatika Hotels, the hospitality arm of the Gurgaon-based real estate major Vatika group, has bought back shares held in it by US banking group for Rs 3 billion. Now owning 100 per cent of its equity, the company is planning to go for and the third quarter of the 2018 calendar year. In 2007, the Vatika group had raised Rs 9 billion in the form of equity. Goldman Sachs, the largest investor along with Baer Capital Partners had invested Rs 6 billion in the group, while had put in Rs 2 billion, and Rs 1 billion. further invested Rs 3 billion in in the form of compulsory convertible debentures (CCD) which in 2015 got converted into equity. GIC, another leading global investor that had put money in the Vatika group in 2014, remains invested in the group. Managing Director Gaurav Bhalla said: “In the following years, we have vigorous growth plans for all our verticals and aim to bring an by the third quarter of 2018.” The funds generated would be used to take advantage of the newly formed transit-oriented development (TOD) policy. The company plans to increase the capacity of Westin Gurgaon with 200 more rooms, along with additional expansion plans for the Westin resort by 40 keys located in Sohna. Apart from this, Vatika intends to invest in brownfield projects as well, and is currently seeking opportunities in the market.

The funds would also be used for the expansion of Vatika Business Centres & Enviro, a premium facility management company.