Vegetable oil import up 15% in June at 1.34 million tonnes

India's imports of vegetable oils increased by 15 per cent in June at 13.44 lakh tonnes, according to industry data.



"Import of vegetable oils during June 2017 is reported at 13,44,868 tonnes compared to 11,69,456 tonnes in June 2016, up by 15 per cent," Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement.



In the first eight months of the current 2016-17 oil marketing year, the country's import of vegetable oils (comprising and non-edible oils) rose marginally at 98,63,572 tonnes compared to 97,63,043 tonnes, it added.Oil year runs from November to October. India imports about 60 per cent of its requirement. The country imported about about 14 million tonnes of in 2015-16 marketing year.

