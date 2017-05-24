Videocon Ind hits 13-year low; stock tanks over 40% in three trading days

The stock trading at Rs 58, lowest level since August 2004, tanked 42% from Rs 100 in three days.

The stock trading at Rs 58, lowest level since August 2004, tanked 42% from Rs 100 in three days.





In past three trading sessions, the stock tanked 42% from Rs 100.45 on Friday, May 19, 2017, on back of heavy volumes. Till 10:46 am; a combined 75,892 shares changed hands and there were pending sell orders for 11.52 million shares on the BSE and NSE.



has recently announced that it had classified Videocon’s loan amounting of Rs 520 crore as non-performing assets (NPA).



“This has resulted into some negative publicity of the company and, accordingly, impacted the stock price”, said in a clarification on report that the stock fallen due to loan repayment worries.



We believe that the recent crash on the stock price of the company would be due to the said classification of Videocon’s loan as NPA by Dena Bank, it added.



According to Business Standard reports, the stock of fell as lenders sold shares pledged by its promoters against loans.



Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company is scheduled to meet on Friday, 26th May, 2017, to consider and take on record the audited financial results for the financial period and quarter ended on 31st March, 2017.



SI Reporter