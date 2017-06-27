Videocon Industries up 5% after falling 83% in 25 trading days

According to media reports, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals backed by private equity heavyweights Advent and Temasek is seen as the front-runner in the early stages of ongoing negotiations for Videocon Industries’ brand.



According to media reports, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals backed by private equity heavyweights Advent and Temasek is seen as the front-runner in the early stages of ongoing negotiations for Videocon Industries' brand.

Earlier in April, Business Standard reported that a host of Indian consumer electronics companies like Havells and Voltas, besides private equity companies, are in a race to buy out Videocon Industries' brand to increase their market share. Videocon is selling to reduce its debt, at Rs 43,000 crore as of March this year.



