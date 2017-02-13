Vikram Limaye set to be 2nd highest-paid in financial sector

has proposed a yearly of Rs 8 crore for Vikram Limaye, who is set to be installed as the managing director and chief executive of the country’s largest bourse company as shareholders vote on his appointment and remuneration on March 8, at an extraordinary general meeting.

In the financial sector, only has a higher yearly pay of Rs 9.7 crore, plus stock options, at HDFC Bank. NSE, by contrast, doesn't offer stock options to any of its staffers, not even its chief executive. Called Employee Stock Option Plans, Esops are often valued much more than the

NSE, for example, proposes to give Limaye 2.6 times more than the Rs 3 crore he got at IDFC in 2016-17. But NSE offers no stock options. IDFC, by contrast, gave Limaye stock options worth Rs 5.5 crore last financial year, in addition to the He also held shares worth Rs 11 crore in the infrastructure lender.