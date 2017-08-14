Visaka Ind, Venky's India, Avanti Feeds surge over 10% post Q1 results

Avanti Feeds soared 20% to Rs 1,974, also its record high on BSE in intra-day trade, after the company reported stellar Q1 performance. The company’s consolidated net profit soared 204% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 149 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 (Q1FY18). It had reported a net profit of Rs 49.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Visaka Industries zoomed 18% to Rs 519 on BSE in intra-day trade after the company reported 38% Y-o-Y jump in net profit at Rs 22.96 crore in Q1FY18, despite flat operational revenues of Rs 341 crore. The company had posted profit of Rs 16.68 crore in the same quarter an year ago.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization) margin expanded to 14.7% as against 11.49% in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
Venky’s India rallied 16% to Rs 1,980 after its standalone net profit rises 27% Y-o-Y to Rs 51.95 crore in Q1FY18. KNR Constructions up 13% to Rs 229 as its net profit more than doubled to Rs 67.6 crore in Q1FY18.
|Net sales (Rs cr)
|Net profit (Rs cr)
|Price on BSE in Rs
|Company
|Jun-16
|Jun-17
|Jun-16
|Jun-17
|11/08/2017
|LTP
|% chg
|GTL Infra.
|232.4
|257.9
|-135.0
|-7.5
|6.14
|7.31
|19.06
|Visaka Inds.
|340.1
|340.7
|16.7
|23.0
|440.20
|511.00
|16.08
|Venky's (India)
|645.4
|663.5
|41.0
|52.0
|1709.05
|1971.40
|15.35
|Avanti Feeds
|724.4
|998.2
|49.0
|148.8
|1645.10
|1895.60
|15.23
|Suzlon Energy
|1647.9
|2665.3
|-263.4
|49.1
|15.30
|17.35
|13.40
|BEML Ltd
|342.4
|627.0
|-107.1
|-85.1
|1553.25
|1739.20
|11.97
|PC Jeweller
|1664.5
|2115.1
|106.6
|135.8
|296.05
|329.45
|11.28
|Gitanjali Gems
|3710.4
|5611.1
|57.0
|69.5
|56.00
|61.80
|10.36
|Kolte Patil Dev.
|179.8
|246.6
|19.0
|25.4
|147.15
|160.90
|9.34
|Welspun Enterp
|33.6
|214.4
|1.6
|11.4
|116.45
|126.60
|8.72
|KNR Constr
|303.0
|481.0
|30.0
|68.0
|202.95
|220.20
|8.50
|LTP : Last traded price on BSE in Rs at 02:54 pm
