Visaka Ind, Venky's India, Avanti Feeds surge over 10% post Q1 results

Net sales (Rs cr) Net profit (Rs cr) Price on BSE in Rs Company Jun-16 Jun-17 Jun-16 Jun-17 11/08/2017 LTP % chg GTL Infra. 232.4 257.9 -135.0 -7.5 6.14 7.31 19.06 Visaka Inds. 340.1 340.7 16.7 23.0 440.20 511.00 16.08 Venky's (India) 645.4 663.5 41.0 52.0 1709.05 1971.40 15.35 Avanti Feeds 724.4 998.2 49.0 148.8 1645.10 1895.60 15.23 Suzlon Energy 1647.9 2665.3 -263.4 49.1 15.30 17.35 13.40 BEML Ltd 342.4 627.0 -107.1 -85.1 1553.25 1739.20 11.97 PC Jeweller 1664.5 2115.1 106.6 135.8 296.05 329.45 11.28 Gitanjali Gems 3710.4 5611.1 57.0 69.5 56.00 61.80 10.36 Kolte Patil Dev. 179.8 246.6 19.0 25.4 147.15 160.90 9.34 Welspun Enterp 33.6 214.4 1.6 11.4 116.45 126.60 8.72 KNR Constr 303.0 481.0 30.0 68.0 202.95 220.20 8.50 LTP : Last traded price on BSE in Rs at 02:54 pm

Visaka Industries, Venky’s India, Avanti Feeds, KNR Constructions, Gitanjali Gems and Suzlon Energy from the S&P BSE index have soared more than 10% after reporting a good set of numbers in April-June (Q1FY18) quarter.soared 20% to Rs 1,974, also its record high on BSE in intra-day trade, after the company reported stellar performance. The company’s consolidated net profit soared 204% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 149 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 (Q1FY18). It had reported a net profit of Rs 49.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.zoomed 18% to Rs 519 on BSE in intra-day trade after the company reported 38% Y-o-Y jump in net profit at Rs 22.96 crore in Q1FY18, despite flat operational revenues of Rs 341 crore. The company had posted profit of Rs 16.68 crore in the same quarter an year ago.EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization) margin expanded to 14.7% as against 11.49% in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.rallied 16% to Rs 1,980 after its standalone net profit rises 27% Y-o-Y to Rs 51.95 crore in Q1FY18. up 13% to Rs 229 as its net profit more than doubled to Rs 67.6 crore in Q1FY18.