Volatility stares at bonds and rupee

Till date, foreign portfolio investors have pulled out Rs 44,568 crore from Indian debt

Movements in bond and currency markets in 2017 will be dictated by the global trends, say experts. Global bond yields and crude oil prices will directly impact local bonds, whereas the rupee would take cues from the stock market and the dollar. If crude oil prices continue to firm up and global bond yields inch up, the scope for rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be limited. This should work against domestic bond yields. Bond prices and yields are inversely correlated. So, when bond yields rise, bond prices fall and vice versa. However, the huge ...

Anup Roy