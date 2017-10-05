VST Tillers surges as total sales up 31% in September

The company sold 1,855 units of power tillers for the month, while the tractors sales of the company stood at 1,341 units for the month ended September 2017.
However, on year to date basis, total sales grew 1.8% at 18,691 units in September as compared to 18,367 units in the same period last year, VST Tillers Tractors said in a statement.
VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacture of power tillers, tractors and diesel engines.
At 10:27 AM; the stock was up 8% to Rs 2,232 on BSE, as compared to 0.10% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. It is trading close to its record high of Rs 2,487 touched on July 7, 2017 in intra-day trade. A combined 24,277 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE.
