VST Tillers Tractors hits record high post June sales

Power tillers recorded a strong 23% jump to 4,099 units, while tractors sales grew 6% at 954 units during the month, VST Tillers Tractors said in a statement.
VST Tillers Tractors was promoted by VST Motors as a joint venture with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan. The company is now the largest manufacturer of Power Tillers in India.
At 10:56 am; the stock was up 4% at Rs 2,380 on BSE, as compared to 0.96% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 33,914 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.
