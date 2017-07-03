VST Tillers Tractors hits record high post June sales

TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

The stock rallied 7% to Rs 2,460 in intra-day trade, extending its Friday's 5% gain on NSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

VST Tillers Tractors has moved higher to its record high of Rs 2,460, up 7%, extending its Friday’s 5% rally on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), after the company reported a 19% year on year (YoY) growth in its total sales of 5,053 units in the month of June, 2017. The commercial vehicles maker had sold 4,229 units in June 2016.

Power tillers recorded a strong 23% jump to 4,099 units, while tractors sales grew 6% at 954 units during the month, VST Tillers Tractors said in a statement.


VST Tillers Tractors was promoted by VST Motors as a joint venture with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan. The company is now the largest manufacturer of Power Tillers in India.

At 10:56 am; the stock was up 4% at Rs 2,380 on BSE, as compared to 0.96% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 33,914 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.

