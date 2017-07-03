VST Tillers Tractors hits record high post June sales

The stock rallied 7% to Rs 2,460 in intra-day trade, extending its Friday's 5% gain on NSE.

has moved higher to its record high of Rs 2,460, up 7%, extending its Friday’s 5% rally on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), after the company reported a 19% year on year (YoY) growth in its total sales of 5,053 units in the month of June, 2017. The commercial vehicles maker had sold 4,229 units in 2016.



recorded a strong 23% jump to 4,099 units, while tractors sales grew 6% at 954 units during the month, said in a statement.



was promoted by VST Motors as a joint venture with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan. The company is now the largest manufacturer of in India.



At 10:56 am; the stock was up 4% at Rs 2,380 on BSE, as compared to 0.96% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 33,914 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.