Wage hikes to dent tea gardens' profits

Euphoria around a rebound in the stock prices of companies could be short lived because the industry is staring at increased production costs.

Wages of 1.11 million workers in Assam and West Bengal are due for revision. Besides, the industry feels threatened by likely amendments in the Plantations Labour Act, 1951.

Labour costs account for 60 per cent of production costs and usually increase every year in accordance with pre-concluded agreements between the gardens and trade unions.

“For every Rs 10 increase in wages, production costs go up by Rs 6 and this component directly affects the bottom line,” said CS Bedi, managing director, Rossell India.

Stocks of companies are riding high on the bourses on account of higher auction prices backed by innovative approaches like hedging and new branding mechanisms introduced by these companies. Due to lower than expected production the average price in the Kolkata auction centre rose by 6.5 per cent to Rs 157.88 a kg while Guwahati auctions also registered a rise of 4.6 per cent to Rs 140.01 a kg.

However, wage revisions for 430,000 workers in West Bengal and 680,000 workers in Assam are pending since the beginning of 2017. The last wage agreement was concluded in 2015 and is up for renewal. Wage agreements in the industry include arrears.

Trade unions and companies in West Bengal also must deal with a proposed amendment in the Plantations Labour Act that will set forth a minimum wage ceiling. Negotiations with trade unions in Assam will begin by the end of December.

Industry executives said a negotiated wage could be arrived upon for now and once the new law was enacted its provisions could be incorporated in wage agreements.

Executives said the Bill considered the cash component only in guaranteeing the minimum wage. The companies, in turn, have approached the commerce ministry to consider staff benefits while setting the minimum wage.

Traditionally, a part of the payment to workers is in cash and gardens arrange for other facilities like housing, subsidised rations, water and electricity connections, and education for the workers’ children.

Azam Monem, chairman of the Indian Association (ITA), which represents the interests of estates in West Bengal and Assam, said the cash component of the wage was now around Rs 138 and a similar amount was spent by the gardens in benefits for each worker. “I wonder how many gardens will survive if the benefits are not included in the Bill. Eventually, the gardens will be up for sale and there will not be any buyer,” Bedi said.

“We have represented to the ministry of labour that the cost of maintenance of facilities created by government benefit schemes should not be vested on the gardens, particularly where such facilities already exist under the Plantations Labour Act,” Monem added.