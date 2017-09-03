We are bullish on India in medium to longer term: Hugo Erken, Jan Lambregts

India is the emerging market (EM) to watch, given its enormous growth potential, say Jan Lambregts, managing director and global head of financial markets research at Rabobank International, and Hugo Erken, its senior economist and country analyst for North America, Mexico and India. In an interview with Puneet Wadhwa, they chart the road ahead for global financial markets. Edited excerpts: What is your reading of the global geopolitical situation? Lambregts: Global financial markets have been reacting in a relatively calm manner to the developing situation in North Korea. ...