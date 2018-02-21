Weak global trends soften gold by Rs 250, silver slips to Rs 39,300

tumbled by Rs 250 to Rs 31,450 per ten gram at the bullion market on Thursday in tandem with a weakening global trend amid easing demand from local jewellers. followed suit and slipped by Rs 140 to Rs 39,300 per kg on reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Traders said prices took a hit owing to a weak global trend as the dollar remained firm, while investors awaited the minutes of the US Fed's last policy meeting. Globally, fell 0.21 per cent to $1,325.90 an ounce and by 0.18 per cent to $16.39 an ounce in Singapore on Thursday. Besides, easing demand from local jewellers and retailers at domestic spot market weighed on prices. In the national capital, of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity plunged by Rs 250 each to Rs 31,450 and Rs 31,300 per ten gram, respectively.

It had lost Rs 100 on Tuesday. Sovereign, however, remained unaltered at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight gram in limited deals. In sync with gold, ready eased further by Rs 140 to Rs 39,300 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 105 to Rs 38,190 per kg. coins, however, maintained a steady trend at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.