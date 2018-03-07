Weakness in banking stocks is weighing on overall market performance

The weakness in is weighing on overall market performance. The financial sector accounts for a third of the weight in the benchmark and indices. The 50 index is down nearly eight per cent or 880 points from its all-time high of 11,130 on January 29. The bulk of the decline is on account of a slump in share prices of the leading banks, including State Bank of India (SBI) and Four of the five biggest losers on the since January 29 are bank stocks. The Bank index, which has high correlation with the Nifty, is down 11 per cent from its peak.

All the 12 components have come off sharply from their one-year highs. State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda have declined the most, between 35 per cent and 58 per cent.