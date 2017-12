Wealth in real estate in the country is likely to double to Rs 121 lakh crore in the next five years, signifying a turnaround for the sector in future, a report said. Individual wealth in real

estate grew by 8.62 per cent to reach Rs 60.25 lakh crore in FY17. Demonetisation, implementation of RERA and are transforming real estate sector in India, according to a study by brokerage Karvy Wealth Report.