Welpsun Corp extends gain on promoter stake hike

On Wednesday, December 21, 2016, MGN Agro Properties Private Limited, one of the promoters of Welspun Corp had purchased 5.85 million equity shares representing 2.4% of total equity of the company via block deal on the BSE.
Granele Limited had sold 5.85 million shares at Rs 77 per share, data shows. As of September 30, 2016, Granele held 14.47% or 35.03 million shares in Welspun Corp.
At 11:05 am; the stock was up 2% at Rs 81.55 on the BSE as compared to 0.70% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 954,928 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
