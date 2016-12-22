TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Nifty dips below 8,000 for first time since November 25
Business Standard

Welpsun Corp extends gain on promoter stake hike

The stock was up 3% at Rs 82.35 on the BSE in intra-day trade, extending its Wednesday's 6% surge.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters

Welspun Corp was up 3% at Rs 82.35 on the BSE in intra-day trade, extending its Wednesday’s 6% surge, after the promoter hike its stake in the company through open market transaction.

On Wednesday, December 21, 2016, MGN Agro Properties Private Limited, one of the promoters of Welspun Corp had purchased 5.85 million equity shares representing 2.4% of total equity of the company via block deal on the BSE.


Granele Limited had sold 5.85 million shares at Rs 77 per share, data shows. As of September 30, 2016, Granele held 14.47% or 35.03 million shares in Welspun Corp.

At 11:05 am; the stock was up 2% at Rs 81.55 on the BSE as compared to 0.70% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 954,928 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Welpsun Corp extends gain on promoter stake hike

The stock was up 3% at Rs 82.35 on the BSE in intra-day trade, extending its Wednesday's 6% surge.

The stock was up 3% at Rs 82.35 on the BSE in intra-day trade, extending its Wednesday's 6% surge
Welspun Corp was up 3% at Rs 82.35 on the BSE in intra-day trade, extending its Wednesday’s 6% surge, after the promoter hike its stake in the company through open market transaction.

On Wednesday, December 21, 2016, MGN Agro Properties Private Limited, one of the promoters of Welspun Corp had purchased 5.85 million equity shares representing 2.4% of total equity of the company via block deal on the BSE.

Granele Limited had sold 5.85 million shares at Rs 77 per share, data shows. As of September 30, 2016, Granele held 14.47% or 35.03 million shares in Welspun Corp.

At 11:05 am; the stock was up 2% at Rs 81.55 on the BSE as compared to 0.70% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 954,928 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Welpsun Corp extends gain on promoter stake hike

The stock was up 3% at Rs 82.35 on the BSE in intra-day trade, extending its Wednesday's 6% surge.

Welspun Corp was up 3% at Rs 82.35 on the BSE in intra-day trade, extending its Wednesday’s 6% surge, after the promoter hike its stake in the company through open market transaction.

On Wednesday, December 21, 2016, MGN Agro Properties Private Limited, one of the promoters of Welspun Corp had purchased 5.85 million equity shares representing 2.4% of total equity of the company via block deal on the BSE.

Granele Limited had sold 5.85 million shares at Rs 77 per share, data shows. As of September 30, 2016, Granele held 14.47% or 35.03 million shares in Welspun Corp.

At 11:05 am; the stock was up 2% at Rs 81.55 on the BSE as compared to 0.70% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 954,928 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.

image
Business Standard
177 22