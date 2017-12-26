Welspun Corp gains on winning orders

-
ALSO READONGC seeks oil assets in other regions amid Iran row GVK Power, JP Associates, Welspun Corp, HEG hit 52-week highs Oil & gas producers to gain as crude rises, refiners to be hit Welspun Enterprises hits 52-week high; stock up 15% in two days Shares of steel pipe makers outperform markets by over seven times
-
“Including a large oil & gas order we have received orders for supply of @ 124 K MTs pipes since our last disclosure,” Welspun Corp said in a regulatory filing on Friday after market hours.
With the addition of these orders, the company has current order book of 1198 K MTs valued at Rs 7,400 crore, it added.
Earlier, on December 18, 2017, Welspun Corp had said it had received an order from a customer in India for supply of 57K MTs pipes for a water project in India. At that time the company had order book position of at 1,074 K MTs pipes worth Rs 6,400 crore.
At 12:02 PM; the stock was trading 5% higher at Rs 143 on the BSE, as compared to 0.05% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 1.9 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU