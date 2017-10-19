Diwali Muhurat trading: Top stock picks and analyst takes for Samvat 2074

Key Indian equity will hold a special "Muhurat" trading session on Thursday to mark the start of the Hindu New Year — The session, considered auspicious for stock markets, will be held between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm.

While draws to a close with robust gains, adding over Rs 25 lakh crore to investors’ wealth, are poised for another year of double-digit growth, with traders remaining cautiously optimistic about the near-term market direction.

During the past samvat, the benchmark Sensex gained 4,642.84 points, or 16.61 per cent, while the broader Nifty surged 1,572.85 points, or 18.20 per cent.

The 50-share Nifty fell by 23.60 points, or 0.23 per cent, to close at 10,210.85 on Wednesday, after moving between 10,175.75 and 10,236.45 through the day. Early in the day, the Sensex had opened lower at 32,518.56 and fallen further to a low of 32,462.85 before ending at 32,584.35, down 24.81 points or 0.08 per cent.

What is trading?

trading is a special trading session for investors conducted by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE on the occasion of literally means ‘an auspicious hour’.

The practice of deciding the astrologically significant time for the so-called trading, or auspicious trading session, comes from the Gujarati culture. Gujaratis are a dominant community among investors on Dalal Street.





Data compiled by Bloomberg shows that in the past 10 years, the trading has ended on a positive note seven times with stocks closing lower 80 per cent of the time.



Significance of Muhurat

It is believed that at the time of Muhurat, planets align themselves in a certain way to make work done during this time fruitful and free of evil forces' influence.

As also marks the beginning of the New Year, trading on this day is believed to bring in wealth and prosperity throughout the year. Stocks bought on this day are more for traditional, religious and sentimental reasons.

The business community marks the new financial year on with ‘Chopda’ or ‘Sharad Puja’, where old account books or ledgers are closed and new ones are opened for a promising business year.

Trading from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm





Which stocks to buy?





HDFC SECURITIES: Bajaj Auto, Birla Corp, Divi's Lab, ICICI Pru Life Insurance, Persistant Systems

IDBI CAPITAL: Bata India, Cyient Ltd, Larsen & Toubro, Manappuram Finance, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, Sundram Fasteners, Trent

ANGEL BROKING: Dewan Housing, Karur Vysa Bank, Asian Granito, Blue Star, Siyaram Silk Mills, Maruti Suzuki, TV Today Network, Music Broadcast, KEI Industries, GIC Housing Finance, Navkar Corp, Alkem Laboratories

RELIANCE SECURITIES

Large-Caps

Hero MotoCorp – Target price Rs 4300

Indiabulls Housing Finance – Target price Rs 1,600

ITC – Target price Rs 336

L&T – Target price - Rs 1,400

Mid-Caps

Can Fin Homes – Target price – Rs 3,200

CDSL – Target Price Rs 450

Glenmark Pharma – Target price Rs 900

Natco Pharma – Target price - Rs 1,200

Somany Ceramics – Target price Rs 1,020 The annual one-hour session this year will be held between 6.30 pm and 7.30 pm and the pre-opening session will start at 6:15 pm. The bourses will remain closed on Friday for ‘ Balipratipada’.

Advice for trading