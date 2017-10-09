What type of enforcement is suitable for PSUs?

Public sector undertakings (PSUs) have a terrible record of compliance with the corporate governance norms spelt out by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Since the erstwhile clause 49 of the listing agreement came into existence over a decade ago, instances of non-compliance have been reported. A chronic compliance problem has persisted, even after the listing conditions got the status of regulation, in the area of appointing independent directors. Most public sector enterprises have continued business without an adequate number of independent ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?