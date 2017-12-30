Whatsapp leaks case: Sebi faces tough legal questions regarding privacy

A series of raids by India's market regulator, investigating whether corporate announcements were prematurely leaked by market participants in chatrooms were the largest it has conducted.

But despite the scale of the action, the Securities and Exchange Board of (SEBI) will likely face several tough legal challenges in any prosecutions, according to four lawyers, including two former officials of the regulator.

Dozens of officials raided offices and homes of brokers on Dec 22, seizing and laptops, one regulatory source told As many as 30 brokers were targeted in the action, according to

has broad that enable it to seize "books, registers, other documents" and records of anyone associated with securities markets, according to the regulations laid out in the act that governs the regulator's activity.

Those powers would likely allow the regulator to withstand in court any challenge to the seizure of electronic gadgets, the lawyers interviewed by said.

But whether has legal rights to get into individual accounts does not appear to have been established, the lawyers said. They said they were not aware of any that gives power to access accounts or compel users to provide passwords.

That would mean that the regulator would have to make a case that such accounts should be considered "books, registers, other documents" and records, they said.

did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

A senior at expressed confidence that the regulator would be able to successfully prosecute any cases that came out of the investigation.

"We have enough powers to proceed," the official, who requested anonymity because he was not allowed to speak with media, told was "testing if the powers given to us can stand the scrutiny of law. If not, we will again ask for amendment to the regulations and laws. We will strengthen it."

SEBI's chairman, Ajay Tyagi, at a press conference on Thursday said that pursuing suspected illegal activity taking place on was new territory for the regulator.

"Precedence, of course, there isn't," he said. But market participants "cannot hide behind technology", he said.

The lawyers interviewed by said defendants would likely counter efforts by to access their accounts on privacy grounds. was unable to reach lawyers representing brokers targeted in the raids.

"An individual who is involved could challenge the access to his or her as a constitutional breach of privacy," said Sandeep Parekh, a with Advisors, and former at

In a landmark judgment, India's top court unanimously ruled in August that individual privacy is a fundamental right, which lawyers said would have broad legal implications for Indians.

"Violation of privacy rights is definitely one of the potential challenges faces," said Vaneesa Agrawal, a former who is now a at "A number of aspects can be challenged, like the procedure of how the device was accessed, or the power of the court to issue a warrant."

Parekh said the challenge for was that any case on privacy issues would "take its time" to wend its way through India's cumbersome legal system.

The investigation was triggered last month after reported at least 12 instances of messages that predicted results and other financial metrics about companies had circulated in private groups.

On Wednesday, ordered (AXBK.NS), which was among the 12 companies mentioned in the story, to conduct an internal investigation into a suspected leak of financial information and to strengthen its handling of such data, as part of the investigation.

Under India's insider trading laws, it is illegal to circulate "unpublished price sensitive information", which is defined as "any information" that is not "generally available" and that could have a market impact.

The lawyers said that would need to conclusively prove that any messages posted by those under investigation qualified as constituting "unpublished price sensitive information."

Individuals could make the case that information was "generally available" if they had merely taken it from other groups, for example, and posted it elsewhere, or cite it as general market speculation, they said.