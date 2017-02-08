Wheat imports rise to a decade high of over 5 mn tonnes

India
has bought more than five million tonnes of wheat
since mid-2016, already its biggest annual purchase in a decade, after it began an import campaign to meet a supply shortfall left by two years of lower production.
The country is slowing down imports ahead of the harvest in April and purchases in the months ahead will depend on production this year, two traders told Reuters on Wednesday.
"There will be more deals signed in the coming months," said one Singapore-based trader. "It will not be more than 2,00,000 to 3,00,000 tonnes as the domestic harvest is expected to replenish supplies."
Thomson Reuters data showed 5.1 million tonnes of wheat
has been delivered or loaded for arrival into India
since July 1, while traders estimated the country has bought about 5.2 million tonnes.
More than one million tonnes of wheat
was delivered to India
in January and February arrivals have already hit close to 4,00,000 tonnes.
India
bought 6.7 million tonnes of wheat
during 2006-07, according to the US
Department of Agriculture.
The country began importing wheat
around the middle of last year after two years of dry weather and unseasonal rains hit production in the world's second-largest consumer of the grain.
The country has bought wheat
mainly from Ukraine and Australia. Indian flour mills paid about $210-$212 a tonne, including cost and freight (C&F), for Ukrainian wheat.
For Australian Standard Wheat
(ASW), millers paid $215-$220 a tonne and Australian Premium Wheat
(APW) was delivered to the country at about $235-$240 a tonne, traders said.
Indian wheat
futures fell for a second day on Tuesday, as data released on Friday showed higher planting compared with last year.
Winter wheat
planting in India
this year was up about 7 percent at 31.78 million hectares as of Friday, government data showed.
