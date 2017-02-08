Wheat imports rise to a decade high of over 5 mn tonnes

has bought more than five million tonnes of since mid-2016, already its biggest annual purchase in a decade, after it began an import campaign to meet a supply shortfall left by two years of lower production.

The country is slowing down imports ahead of the harvest in April and purchases in the months ahead will depend on production this year, two traders told Reuters on Wednesday.

"There will be more deals signed in the coming months," said one Singapore-based trader. "It will not be more than 2,00,000 to 3,00,000 tonnes as the domestic harvest is expected to replenish supplies."

Thomson Reuters data showed 5.1 million tonnes of has been delivered or loaded for arrival into since July 1, while traders estimated the country has bought about 5.2 million tonnes.

More than one million tonnes of was delivered to in January and February arrivals have already hit close to 4,00,000 tonnes.

bought 6.7 million tonnes of during 2006-07, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The country began importing around the middle of last year after two years of dry weather and unseasonal rains hit production in the world's second-largest consumer of the grain.

The country has bought mainly from Ukraine and Australia. Indian flour mills paid about $210-$212 a tonne, including cost and freight (C&F), for Ukrainian wheat.

For Australian Standard (ASW), millers paid $215-$220 a tonne and Australian Premium (APW) was delivered to the country at about $235-$240 a tonne, traders said.

Indian futures fell for a second day on Tuesday, as data released on Friday showed higher planting compared with last year.

Winter planting in this year was up about 7 percent at 31.78 million hectares as of Friday, government data showed.