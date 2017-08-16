Wheat output seen at all-time high, at 98.38 mn tonnes in FY17: govt

-
-
Indian farmers harvested a record 98.38 million tonnes of wheat in the crop year to June, up from 97.44 million tonnes estimated in May, data released by agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday.
India, the world's second-biggest grower of staples such as rice and wheat, produced a record 275.68 million tonnes of grains in the 2016/17 crop year against a forecast of 273.38 million tonnes.
Rice output is estimated at 110.1 million tonnes, up from 109.15 million tonnes estimated earlier.
