Wheat prices scaled up to Rs 15 per quintal on increased offtake by flour

prices advanced by Rs 15 per quintal at the wholesale grains market on Saturday, due to increased offtake by against restricted supplies from producing belts. However, other grains held steady in thin trade.



In the national capital, MP (desi) and dara (for mills) strengthened to Rs 2,180-2,375 and Rs 1,875- 1,880 against last close of Rs 2,165-2,370 and Rs 1,860-1,865 per quintal respectively. Atta chakki delivery followed suit and rose by Rs 20 to Rs 1,885-1,890 per 90 kg.Atta and maida also enquired higher at Rs 1,010-1,020 and Rs 1,050-1,060 as compared to previous levels of Rs 1,000-1,010 and Rs 1,035-1,040 per 50 kg respectively in line with trend.Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal):MP (desi) Rs 2,180-2,375, dara (for mills) Rs 1,875-1,880, Chakki atta (delivery) Rs 1,885-1,890, Atta Rajdhani (10 kg) Rs 260-300, Shakti Bhog (10 kg) Rs 255-290, Roller flour mill Rs 1,010-1,020 (50 kg), Maida Rs 1,050-1,060 (50 kg)and Sooji Rs 1,080-1,090 (50 kg).(Lal Quila) Rs 10,700, Shri Lal Mahal Rs 11,300, Super Rs 9,800, Basmati common new Rs 7,700-7,800, Rice Pusa (1121) Rs 6,200-6,300, Permal raw Rs 2,250-2300, Permal wand Rs 2,300-2,350, Sela Rs 2,500-2,700 and Rice IR-8 Rs 1,900-1,925, Bajra Rs 1,160-1,165, Jowar yellow Rs 1,350-1,400, white Rs 2,700-2,800, Maize Rs 1,300- 1,305, Barley Rs 1,520-1,530.