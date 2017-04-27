While Sensex zooms from 20,000 to 30,000 these 120 stocks rally 1000%

The S&P BSE hit a fresh record high of 30,184 on Thursday in early morning trade, surpassing its previous record high of 30,024 hit on March 04, 2015.

The index on Wednesday closed at an all-time high of 30,133, its first ever close above the 30,000 level. It did cross this mark on April 4, 2017 in intraday trade, but could not manage to close above the same until yesterday.

It took a little over 42 months or three-an-half years for the 30-share index to rally from 20,000 levels to the dizzying heights of 30,000. On October 8, 2013, the closed at 19,983.61 points.

As many as 120 stocks have surged over 1000% between October 8, 2013 and April 26, 2017. Of these, 30 stocks that include Uniply Industries, Tasty Bite Eatables, KEI Industries, Nilkamal, and Dwarikesh Sugar have risen over 2000%. These 120 stocks have given an average 1451% return to the investors.

By comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE has rallied 50.8% since October 8, 2013. The S&P BSE Small-cap and S&P BSE Midcap index have rallied 172% and 156%, respectively.

Of these 120 stocks, 23 stocks are from the S&P BSE 500 index, which gained 80% during the period. The list includes Can Fin Homes, TVS Srichakra, TVS Motor Company, Dalmia Bharat, Force Motors, Eveready Industries, NBCC and Motilal Oswal Financials.

Interestingly, in 55 companies, institutional shareholders held less than 1% stake in the company. Majority stake are with the promoters and non-institutional shareholders include individual shareholders. Of these total 120 stocks, around 31 stocks were trading below their respective face values in October 2013.

have seen its market price sky rocketed by 6600% to Rs 329.50 on Wednesday. The stock was trading at Rs 4.92, below its face value of Rs 10 per share, during three-and-half years back.

engages in the manufacture, marketing and trade of plywood, laminates and allied products in India. Uniply was acquired in February 2015 by as a distressed acquisition by Keshav Kantamneni, who has scripted its turnaround into a leading manufacturer of plywood, laminates and veneers. Since then, the stock soared 2400% from Rs 13.24 against just 3.5% rise in the benchmark index.

Shilip Cable Technologies, too trading below its face value at Rs 8.78, rallied over 2000%, before falling 20% for the second straight day on BSE. The stock currently trading at Rs 132, tanked 36% in past two trading days from Rs 206 after the company’s board cancelled their meeting for the second time due to lack of quorum. The said board meeting was to consider and approve allotment of equity shares upon conversion of warrants.

The company had issued and allotted 15 million covertible warrants on preferential basis to Shilpi Cables Private Limited, a person belonging to the promoter category at an exercise price of Rs 60 per underlying equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each on 13th October, 2015. Out of which 8 million warrants have been converted into equal number of equity shares on 28.03.2016.

Meanwhile, besides these 120 stocks, as many as 1,246 or 60% companies have seen their market values appreciated more than 100% in past three-and-half years.