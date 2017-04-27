While Sensex zooms from 20,000 to 30,000 these 120 stocks rally 1000%

|Price on BSE in Rs
|Stake in %
|Company
|08/10/2013
|26/04/2017
|% chg
|Prom
|Inst
|Non-inst
|Uniply Inds.
|4.92
|329.50
|6597
|32.1
|2.1
|65.9
|Medicamen Biotec
|10.68
|489.40
|4482
|45.5
|0.1
|54.4
|Ducon Tech
|0.86
|37.95
|4313
|60.2
|0.0
|39.8
|Tasty Bite Eat.
|130.00
|5178.55
|3884
|74.2
|0.1
|25.7
|Indo Count Inds.
|5.63
|194.90
|3362
|58.9
|21.1
|20.0
|Caplin Point Lab
|11.90
|386.60
|3149
|69.1
|5.7
|25.3
|Bhageria Indust.
|10.05
|318.45
|3069
|50.1
|0.2
|49.7
|KEI Inds.
|6.91
|212.20
|2971
|46.6
|23.0
|30.4
|Alphageo (India)
|34.60
|1024.45
|2861
|43.3
|2.4
|54.3
|Dwarikesh Sugar
|17.05
|469.55
|2654
|41.9
|8.6
|49.6
|Arrow Greentech
|15.70
|426.30
|2615
|69.7
|1.2
|29.2
|Sagar Prod.
|0.51
|13.66
|2578
|22.6
|0.0
|77.4
|Kingfa Science
|32.61
|872.35
|2575
|75.0
|5.7
|19.3
|Sat Industries
|1.18
|31.20
|2544
|49.3
|0.0
|50.7
|Astec Life
|22.25
|580.70
|2510
|65.5
|2.1
|32.3
|Moschip Semicon.
|1.93
|50.35
|2509
|64.4
|3.8
|31.8
|Vama Inds.
|0.98
|25.00
|2451
|42.9
|0.0
|57.1
|Indokem
|0.96
|23.60
|2358
|71.0
|0.2
|28.8
|Faze Three
|5.35
|131.05
|2350
|41.3
|4.7
|54.0
|Nath Pulp & Pap
|1.70
|41.00
|2312
|68.5
|23.6
|7.9
|KM Sugar Mills
|1.15
|27.05
|2252
|64.9
|0.8
|34.3
|Websol Energy
|4.29
|98.10
|2187
|31.2
|6.3
|62.5
|Chamanlal Setia
|4.42
|100.35
|2170
|74.7
|0.4
|24.9
|Nilkamal Ltd
|96.70
|2190.55
|2165
|64.1
|10.2
|25.7
|Pondy Oxides
|20.00
|443.80
|2119
|51.0
|0.0
|49.0
|NGL Fine Chem
|18.00
|386.45
|2047
|65.5
|0.0
|34.6
|Guj. Borosil
|4.30
|92.05
|2041
|75.0
|0.1
|25.0
|Srikalahas. Pip.
|17.65
|377.15
|2037
|50.8
|5.5
|43.7
|Prima Plastics
|13.00
|276.40
|2026
|58.5
|0.2
|41.3
|Capital Trust
|19.00
|401.65
|2014
|65.6
|0.1
|33.4
|Can Fin Homes
|121.26
|2544.65
|1999
|30.6
|1.3
|68.2
|V2 Retail
|9.05
|189.40
|1993
|52.7
|0.1
|47.2
|I G Petrochems
|18.50
|386.20
|1988
|72.2
|0.2
|27.6
|Smiths & Founder
|0.10
|2.00
|1900
|88.5
|0.0
|11.5
|KNR Construct.
|9.77
|195.05
|1896
|58.0
|31.6
|10.5
|Odyssey Tech.
|2.53
|50.25
|1886
|21.5
|0.0
|78.5
|8K Miles
|27.84
|548.90
|1872
|63.4
|2.5
|34.1
|Ahluwalia Contr.
|18.30
|349.00
|1807
|59.6
|34.0
|6.4
|Shilpi Cable
|8.78
|165.05
|1780
|41.2
|14.2
|44.6
|United Drilling
|13.35
|250.90
|1779
|74.1
|0.0
|25.9
|Avanti Feeds
|46.63
|856.45
|1737
|43.9
|33.3
|22.7
|Radha Madh.Corp.
|1.87
|34.20
|1729
|16.3
|0.2
|83.5
|Lactose (India)
|8.00
|145.90
|1724
|31.8
|0.8
|67.4
|Kiri Indus.
|15.48
|281.55
|1719
|37.7
|19.3
|40.1
|TVS Srichakra
|236.05
|4193.85
|1677
|45.4
|5.0
|49.7
|Tata Metaliks
|39.50
|691.05
|1649
|50.1
|6.7
|43.2
|Kuantum Papers
|26.30
|455.90
|1633
|70.3
|0.1
|29.6
|Bodal Chemicals
|9.00
|154.60
|1618
|64.2
|4.5
|31.3
|Orient Beverages
|9.36
|157.20
|1579
|50.2
|1.0
|48.7
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|190.30
|3187.30
|1575
|38.7
|29.2
|32.1
|Dalmia Bhar.
|126.25
|2112.40
|1573
|57.8
|13.4
|25.3
|Shreyas Shipping
|21.00
|348.40
|1559
|73.3
|2.2
|24.6
|Emmbi Industries
|9.97
|165.20
|1557
|57.8
|1.5
|40.7
|Fineotex Chem
|2.35
|38.75
|1549
|72.4
|0.1
|27.5
|AksharChem (I)
|50.05
|825.20
|1549
|70.3
|0.1
|29.6
|KRBL
|26.20
|428.65
|1536
|58.8
|6.8
|34.4
|Minda Inds.
|28.96
|471.60
|1528
|67.9
|14.6
|17.5
|Welspun India
|5.87
|94.60
|1512
|73.5
|14.0
|12.5
|Jay Bharat Mar.
|37.80
|606.90
|1506
|58.6
|3.4
|38.1
|Garware-Wall Rop
|46.75
|749.50
|1503
|50.7
|4.2
|40.8
|N R Agarwal Inds
|17.20
|275.05
|1499
|73.2
|0.0
|26.7
|Rushil Decor
|43.30
|692.25
|1499
|54.8
|4.5
|40.7
|Mold-Tek Pack.
|17.50
|279.20
|1495
|35.8
|18.4
|45.8
|Johnson Con. Hit
|112.75
|1763.30
|1464
|74.3
|15.0
|10.8
|Sundaram Clayton
|288.40
|4502.70
|1461
|75.0
|15.5
|9.5
|Tanla Solutions
|3.25
|50.60
|1457
|33.7
|1.0
|65.3
|Anjani Portland
|16.40
|252.95
|1442
|75.0
|0.2
|24.8
|Amulya Lsg.Fin.
|24.35
|373.00
|1432
|35.2
|4.2
|60.6
|TVS Elec.
|12.70
|191.50
|1408
|60.0
|0.4
|39.6
|Force Motors
|310.05
|4650.40
|1400
|61.1
|8.4
|30.5
|COSYN
|8.61
|128.05
|1387
|58.0
|0.0
|42.0
|Maithan Alloys
|31.45
|466.70
|1384
|70.7
|0.3
|29.0
|GP Petroleums
|6.39
|94.80
|1384
|72.3
|0.8
|26.9
|Virinchi
|7.90
|115.55
|1363
|50.4
|0.3
|47.0
|Eveready Inds.
|20.95
|304.70
|1354
|44.1
|35.1
|20.8
|Thacker & Co.
|22.58
|328.10
|1353
|75.0
|4.2
|20.8
|Vipul Ltd
|5.75
|83.25
|1348
|63.4
|0.2
|36.5
|Asian Granito
|26.55
|382.45
|1340
|33.1
|5.0
|61.9
|Themis Medicare
|42.00
|604.00
|1338
|67.0
|0.0
|33.0
|Aegis Logistics
|13.48
|193.65
|1337
|61.5
|14.9
|23.6
|Jyoti Resins
|12.50
|179.00
|1332
|40.5
|0.0
|59.5
|DHP India
|26.65
|380.55
|1328
|74.4
|0.0
|25.6
|Gayatri Projects
|11.33
|160.30
|1315
|47.5
|37.8
|14.8
|Machino Plastics
|21.70
|300.05
|1283
|73.5
|0.0
|26.5
|CSL Finance
|23.00
|317.70
|1281
|74.8
|0.0
|25.2
|Sterling Tools
|19.00
|257.35
|1254
|70.2
|0.6
|29.2
|Yuken India
|95.25
|1285.75
|1250
|52.5
|0.1
|47.5
|Nitin Spinners
|10.00
|132.55
|1226
|64.3
|0.9
|34.9
|Mawana Sugars
|6.68
|88.05
|1218
|69.9
|2.1
|28.0
|Kanpur Plastipa.
|11.60
|152.90
|1218
|69.2
|0.0
|30.8
|Dharamsi Morarji
|7.87
|103.25
|1212
|50.6
|2.8
|46.6
|SNL Bearings
|18.10
|237.30
|1211
|74.4
|0.0
|25.6
|NBCC
|14.89
|194.15
|1204
|75.0
|14.0
|11.0
|SSPDL Ltd
|6.21
|80.60
|1198
|54.1
|0.0
|45.9
|Kellton Tech
|9.20
|118.75
|1191
|61.9
|3.8
|34.3
|Dai-ichi Karkari
|40.40
|510.25
|1163
|63.7
|0.0
|36.3
|Shiva Texyarn
|27.00
|339.80
|1159
|74.9
|0.0
|25.0
|IFB Inds.
|51.30
|640.70
|1149
|75.0
|10.6
|14.4
|Igarashi Motors
|64.05
|797.80
|1146
|75.0
|11.9
|13.1
|CCL Products
|27.70
|341.70
|1134
|44.8
|27.3
|27.9
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|71.20
|869.60
|1121
|70.9
|14.0
|15.1
|Kriti Inds.
|3.55
|42.25
|1090
|65.8
|0.0
|34.2
|Brawn Biotech
|7.45
|88.60
|1089
|53.7
|0.6
|45.7
|Indian Toners
|13.88
|164.75
|1087
|49.7
|0.0
|50.2
|Arman Financial
|16.75
|198.00
|1082
|27.4
|7.0
|65.6
|ITD Cem
|15.58
|183.75
|1079
|51.6
|26.3
|22.1
|Triveni Glass
|2.88
|33.95
|1079
|6.3
|6.3
|87.4
|Balaji Amines
|32.60
|383.00
|1075
|54.5
|4.2
|41.3
|Aarti Inds.
|71.20
|815.45
|1045
|53.8
|16.2
|30.1
|Electrotherm(I)
|15.22
|173.45
|1040
|29.6
|12.5
|57.9
|Jayant Agro Org.
|78.50
|892.00
|1036
|65.8
|0.1
|34.1
|Cineline India
|7.50
|85.15
|1035
|69.3
|0.1
|30.7
|Sudarshan Chem.
|32.15
|363.60
|1031
|52.9
|6.0
|41.1
|Fairchem Speci.
|46.86
|528.65
|1028
|75.0
|2.8
|22.2
|Orient Paper
|7.77
|87.55
|1027
|38.7
|21.7
|39.6
|Vipul Organics
|9.14
|102.85
|1025
|57.6
|0.4
|42.0
|Phillips Carbon
|35.85
|401.80
|1021
|53.6
|10.9
|35.5
|Vedavaag Systems
|7.61
|84.65
|1012
|22.9
|0.0
|77.1
|TVS Motor Co.
|45.40
|502.25
|1006
|57.4
|31.0
|11.6
|Archidply Inds.
|6.91
|76.20
|1003
|72.7
|0.1
|27.3
|Stake as on March 31, 2017
|Prom: Promoters, Inst: Institutional Investors, Non-inst: Non-institutional investors
|Source: CapitalinePlus
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU