Global oil discoveries fell to record low in 2016, says IEA
While Sensex zooms from 20,000 to 30,000 these 120 stocks rally 1000%

Can Fin, TVS Srichakra, TVS Motor and Force Motors are 23 stocks from BSE500 gain over 1000%

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high of 30,184 on Thursday in early morning trade, surpassing its previous record high of 30,024 hit on March 04, 2015. 

The index on Wednesday closed at an all-time high of 30,133, its first ever close above the 30,000 level. It did cross this mark on April 4, 2017 in intraday trade, but could not manage to close above the same until yesterday.

It took a little over 42 months or three-an-half years for the 30-share index to rally from 20,000 levels to the dizzying heights of 30,000. On October 8, 2013, the Sensex closed at 19,983.61 points.

As many as 120 stocks have surged over 1000% between October 8, 2013 and April 26, 2017. Of these, 30 stocks that include Uniply Industries, Tasty Bite Eatables, KEI Industries, Nilkamal, Indo Count Industries and Dwarikesh Sugar have risen over 2000%. These 120 stocks have given an average 1451% return to the investors.

By comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has rallied 50.8% since October 8, 2013. The S&P BSE Small-cap and S&P BSE Midcap index have rallied 172% and 156%, respectively.

Of these 120 stocks, 23 stocks are from the S&P BSE 500 index, which gained 80% during the period. The list includes Can Fin Homes, TVS Srichakra, TVS Motor Company, Dalmia Bharat, Force Motors, Eveready Industries, NBCC and Motilal Oswal Financials.

Interestingly, in 55 companies, institutional shareholders held less than 1% stake in the company. Majority stake are with the promoters and non-institutional shareholders include individual shareholders. Of these total 120 stocks, around 31 stocks were trading below their respective face values in October 2013.

Uniply Industries have seen its market price sky rocketed by 6600% to Rs 329.50 on Wednesday. The stock was trading at Rs 4.92, below its face value of Rs 10 per share, during three-and-half years back.

Uniply Industries engages in the manufacture, marketing and trade of plywood, laminates and allied products in India. Uniply was acquired in February 2015 by as a distressed acquisition by Keshav Kantamneni, who has scripted its turnaround into a leading manufacturer of plywood, laminates and veneers. Since then, the stock soared 2400% from Rs 13.24 against just 3.5% rise in the benchmark index.

Shilip Cable Technologies, too trading below its face value at Rs 8.78, rallied over 2000%, before falling 20% for the second straight day on BSE. The stock currently trading at Rs 132, tanked 36% in past two trading days from Rs 206 after the company’s board cancelled their meeting for the second time due to lack of quorum. The said board meeting was to consider and approve allotment of equity shares upon conversion of warrants.

The company had issued and allotted 15 million covertible warrants on preferential basis to Shilpi Cables Private Limited, a person belonging to the promoter category at an exercise price of Rs 60 per underlying equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each on 13th October, 2015. Out of which 8 million warrants have been converted into equal number of equity shares on 28.03.2016.

Meanwhile, besides these 120 stocks, as many as 1,246 or 60% companies have seen their market values appreciated more than 100% in past three-and-half years. 

  Price on BSE in Rs Stake in %
Company 08/10/2013 26/04/2017 % chg Prom Inst Non-inst
Uniply Inds. 4.92 329.50 6597 32.1 2.1 65.9
Medicamen Biotec 10.68 489.40 4482 45.5 0.1 54.4
Ducon Tech 0.86 37.95 4313 60.2 0.0 39.8
Tasty Bite Eat. 130.00 5178.55 3884 74.2 0.1 25.7
Indo Count Inds. 5.63 194.90 3362 58.9 21.1 20.0
Caplin Point Lab 11.90 386.60 3149 69.1 5.7 25.3
Bhageria Indust. 10.05 318.45 3069 50.1 0.2 49.7
KEI Inds. 6.91 212.20 2971 46.6 23.0 30.4
Alphageo (India) 34.60 1024.45 2861 43.3 2.4 54.3
Dwarikesh Sugar 17.05 469.55 2654 41.9 8.6 49.6
Arrow Greentech 15.70 426.30 2615 69.7 1.2 29.2
Sagar Prod. 0.51 13.66 2578 22.6 0.0 77.4
Kingfa Science 32.61 872.35 2575 75.0 5.7 19.3
Sat Industries 1.18 31.20 2544 49.3 0.0 50.7
Astec Life 22.25 580.70 2510 65.5 2.1 32.3
Moschip Semicon. 1.93 50.35 2509 64.4 3.8 31.8
Vama Inds. 0.98 25.00 2451 42.9 0.0 57.1
Indokem 0.96 23.60 2358 71.0 0.2 28.8
Faze Three 5.35 131.05 2350 41.3 4.7 54.0
Nath Pulp & Pap 1.70 41.00 2312 68.5 23.6 7.9
KM Sugar Mills 1.15 27.05 2252 64.9 0.8 34.3
Websol Energy 4.29 98.10 2187 31.2 6.3 62.5
Chamanlal Setia 4.42 100.35 2170 74.7 0.4 24.9
Nilkamal Ltd 96.70 2190.55 2165 64.1 10.2 25.7
Pondy Oxides 20.00 443.80 2119 51.0 0.0 49.0
NGL Fine Chem 18.00 386.45 2047 65.5 0.0 34.6
Guj. Borosil 4.30 92.05 2041 75.0 0.1 25.0
Srikalahas. Pip. 17.65 377.15 2037 50.8 5.5 43.7
Prima Plastics 13.00 276.40 2026 58.5 0.2 41.3
Capital Trust 19.00 401.65 2014 65.6 0.1 33.4
Can Fin Homes 121.26 2544.65 1999 30.6 1.3 68.2
V2 Retail 9.05 189.40 1993 52.7 0.1 47.2
I G Petrochems 18.50 386.20 1988 72.2 0.2 27.6
Smiths & Founder 0.10 2.00 1900 88.5 0.0 11.5
KNR Construct. 9.77 195.05 1896 58.0 31.6 10.5
Odyssey Tech. 2.53 50.25 1886 21.5 0.0 78.5
8K Miles 27.84 548.90 1872 63.4 2.5 34.1
Ahluwalia Contr. 18.30 349.00 1807 59.6 34.0 6.4
Shilpi Cable 8.78 165.05 1780 41.2 14.2 44.6
United Drilling 13.35 250.90 1779 74.1 0.0 25.9
Avanti Feeds 46.63 856.45 1737 43.9 33.3 22.7
Radha Madh.Corp. 1.87 34.20 1729 16.3 0.2 83.5
Lactose (India) 8.00 145.90 1724 31.8 0.8 67.4
Kiri Indus. 15.48 281.55 1719 37.7 19.3 40.1
TVS Srichakra 236.05 4193.85 1677 45.4 5.0 49.7
Tata Metaliks 39.50 691.05 1649 50.1 6.7 43.2
Kuantum Papers 26.30 455.90 1633 70.3 0.1 29.6
Bodal Chemicals 9.00 154.60 1618 64.2 4.5 31.3
Orient Beverages 9.36 157.20 1579 50.2 1.0 48.7
Navin Fluo.Intl. 190.30 3187.30 1575 38.7 29.2 32.1
Dalmia Bhar. 126.25 2112.40 1573 57.8 13.4 25.3
Shreyas Shipping 21.00 348.40 1559 73.3 2.2 24.6
Emmbi Industries 9.97 165.20 1557 57.8 1.5 40.7
Fineotex Chem 2.35 38.75 1549 72.4 0.1 27.5
AksharChem (I) 50.05 825.20 1549 70.3 0.1 29.6
KRBL 26.20 428.65 1536 58.8 6.8 34.4
Minda Inds. 28.96 471.60 1528 67.9 14.6 17.5
Welspun India 5.87 94.60 1512 73.5 14.0 12.5
Jay Bharat Mar. 37.80 606.90 1506 58.6 3.4 38.1
Garware-Wall Rop 46.75 749.50 1503 50.7 4.2 40.8
N R Agarwal Inds 17.20 275.05 1499 73.2 0.0 26.7
Rushil Decor 43.30 692.25 1499 54.8 4.5 40.7
Mold-Tek Pack. 17.50 279.20 1495 35.8 18.4 45.8
Johnson Con. Hit 112.75 1763.30 1464 74.3 15.0 10.8
Sundaram Clayton 288.40 4502.70 1461 75.0 15.5 9.5
Tanla Solutions 3.25 50.60 1457 33.7 1.0 65.3
Anjani Portland 16.40 252.95 1442 75.0 0.2 24.8
Amulya Lsg.Fin. 24.35 373.00 1432 35.2 4.2 60.6
TVS Elec. 12.70 191.50 1408 60.0 0.4 39.6
Force Motors 310.05 4650.40 1400 61.1 8.4 30.5
COSYN 8.61 128.05 1387 58.0 0.0 42.0
Maithan Alloys 31.45 466.70 1384 70.7 0.3 29.0
GP Petroleums 6.39 94.80 1384 72.3 0.8 26.9
Virinchi 7.90 115.55 1363 50.4 0.3 47.0
Eveready Inds. 20.95 304.70 1354 44.1 35.1 20.8
Thacker & Co. 22.58 328.10 1353 75.0 4.2 20.8
Vipul Ltd 5.75 83.25 1348 63.4 0.2 36.5
Asian Granito 26.55 382.45 1340 33.1 5.0 61.9
Themis Medicare 42.00 604.00 1338 67.0 0.0 33.0
Aegis Logistics 13.48 193.65 1337 61.5 14.9 23.6
Jyoti Resins 12.50 179.00 1332 40.5 0.0 59.5
DHP India 26.65 380.55 1328 74.4 0.0 25.6
Gayatri Projects 11.33 160.30 1315 47.5 37.8 14.8
Machino Plastics 21.70 300.05 1283 73.5 0.0 26.5
CSL Finance 23.00 317.70 1281 74.8 0.0 25.2
Sterling Tools 19.00 257.35 1254 70.2 0.6 29.2
Yuken India 95.25 1285.75 1250 52.5 0.1 47.5
Nitin Spinners 10.00 132.55 1226 64.3 0.9 34.9
Mawana Sugars 6.68 88.05 1218 69.9 2.1 28.0
Kanpur Plastipa. 11.60 152.90 1218 69.2 0.0 30.8
Dharamsi Morarji 7.87 103.25 1212 50.6 2.8 46.6
SNL Bearings 18.10 237.30 1211 74.4 0.0 25.6
NBCC 14.89 194.15 1204 75.0 14.0 11.0
SSPDL Ltd 6.21 80.60 1198 54.1 0.0 45.9
Kellton Tech 9.20 118.75 1191 61.9 3.8 34.3
Dai-ichi Karkari 40.40 510.25 1163 63.7 0.0 36.3
Shiva Texyarn 27.00 339.80 1159 74.9 0.0 25.0
IFB Inds. 51.30 640.70 1149 75.0 10.6 14.4
Igarashi Motors 64.05 797.80 1146 75.0 11.9 13.1
CCL Products 27.70 341.70 1134 44.8 27.3 27.9
Motil.Oswal.Fin. 71.20 869.60 1121 70.9 14.0 15.1
Kriti Inds. 3.55 42.25 1090 65.8 0.0 34.2
Brawn Biotech 7.45 88.60 1089 53.7 0.6 45.7
Indian Toners 13.88 164.75 1087 49.7 0.0 50.2
Arman Financial 16.75 198.00 1082 27.4 7.0 65.6
ITD Cem 15.58 183.75 1079 51.6 26.3 22.1
Triveni Glass 2.88 33.95 1079 6.3 6.3 87.4
Balaji Amines 32.60 383.00 1075 54.5 4.2 41.3
Aarti Inds. 71.20 815.45 1045 53.8 16.2 30.1
Electrotherm(I) 15.22 173.45 1040 29.6 12.5 57.9
Jayant Agro Org. 78.50 892.00 1036 65.8 0.1 34.1
Cineline India 7.50 85.15 1035 69.3 0.1 30.7
Sudarshan Chem. 32.15 363.60 1031 52.9 6.0 41.1
Fairchem Speci. 46.86 528.65 1028 75.0 2.8 22.2
Orient Paper 7.77 87.55 1027 38.7 21.7 39.6
Vipul Organics 9.14 102.85 1025 57.6 0.4 42.0
Phillips Carbon 35.85 401.80 1021 53.6 10.9 35.5
Vedavaag Systems 7.61 84.65 1012 22.9 0.0 77.1
TVS Motor Co. 45.40 502.25 1006 57.4 31.0 11.6
Archidply Inds. 6.91 76.20 1003 72.7 0.1 27.3
             
Stake as on March 31, 2017
Prom: Promoters, Inst: Institutional Investors, Non-inst: Non-institutional investors
Source: CapitalinePlus          

