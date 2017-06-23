Who would have thought SpiceJet would rally 600% in two years!

Change of guard at coupled with a buoyant market seems to have made fortunes for the shareholders of low-cost airline. The stock has gained a whopping 600% in the last two years, as against just 13% rise in benchmark

The stock, which was quoting at Rs 18 levels on June 22, 2015, has zoomed as much as 627% to Rs 132 levels till Thursday.





The stock, which was quoting at Rs 18 levels on June 22, 2015, has zoomed as much as 627% to Rs 132 levels till Thursday. The gains have come after Ajay Singh, the co-founder of the airline, took over the reins from in February 2015 to join as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

Besides SpiceJet, there are over 80 stocks on the BSE 500, which have turned multibaggers in the last two years. To name a few, Escorts, Minda Industries, Future Lifestyle Fashion, Can Fin Homes and Gujarat Narmada Valley rallied between 300% to 500% in the said period.