Who would have thought SpiceJet would rally 600% in two years!

Aprajita Sharma  |  New Delhi 

SpiceJet

Change of guard at SpiceJet coupled with a buoyant market seems to have made fortunes for the shareholders of low-cost airline. The stock has gained a whopping 600% in the last two years, as against just 13% rise in benchmark Sensex. 

The stock, which was quoting at Rs 18 levels on June 22, 2015, has zoomed as much as 627% to Rs 132 levels till Thursday. 

The gains have come after Ajay Singh, the co-founder of the airline, took over the reins from Kalanithi Maran in February 2015 to join as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company. 


Besides SpiceJet, there are over 80 stocks on the BSE 500, which have turned multibaggers in the last two years. To name a few, Escorts, Minda Industries, Future Lifestyle Fashion, Can Fin Homes and Gujarat Narmada Valley rallied between 300% to 500% in the said period.   

We have compiled top 10 such multi-baggers that have more than doubled investors' wealth in the last two years:

  Stock price (Rs)  
Company Name 22-Jun-15 22-Jun-17 Change (%)
Spicejet Ltd. 18.25 132.70 627
Escorts Ltd. 119.25 709.50 495
Minda Industries Ltd. 101.20 598.90 492
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. 68.00 311.40 358
Can Fin Homes Ltd. 712.25 3249.85 356
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. 62.00 279.30 350
Himatsingka Seide Ltd. 80.00 343.05 329
Avanti Feeds Ltd. 316.10 1350.30 327
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. 395.50 1616.00 309
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. 295.35 1206.35 308
Source: AceEquity      

