Who would have thought SpiceJet would rally 600% in two years!

|Stock price (Rs)
|Company Name
|22-Jun-15
|22-Jun-17
|Change (%)
|Spicejet Ltd.
|18.25
|132.70
|627
|Escorts Ltd.
|119.25
|709.50
|495
|Minda Industries Ltd.
|101.20
|598.90
|492
|Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd.
|68.00
|311.40
|358
|Can Fin Homes Ltd.
|712.25
|3249.85
|356
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
|62.00
|279.30
|350
|Himatsingka Seide Ltd.
|80.00
|343.05
|329
|Avanti Feeds Ltd.
|316.10
|1350.30
|327
|APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
|395.50
|1616.00
|309
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
|295.35
|1206.35
|308
|Source: AceEquity
