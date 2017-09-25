Why are SME, LTCG orders being revoked?

In late 2014, the buzz about certain SME (small and medium enterprises) stocks without any fundamentals skyrocketing began to do the rounds in the media. Unknown names, which had listed their companies to raise a few lakhs on the SME platform, had suddenly become billionaires as the stock prices shot up in a short span. The matter, which came to be referred to as the SME scam, soon caught the attention of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the regulator, and by June 2015, an order restraining some 239 entities was passed. Subsequently, a further ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?