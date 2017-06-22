Why China's MSCI inclusion is no sweat for India

China is by far the world’s biggest emerging (EM). Yet, the nation’s locally listed shares — referred to as China A-shares — are not part of the major global indices such as MSCI EM. The reason being the country has several restrictions on participation by overseas investors and its trading rules are seen as opaque.

Since 2014, MSCI, the biggest global provider, has been considering adding the A-shares to its indices. But, the complier had laid down several pre-conditions, such as making the more accessible to foreign investors and linking its stocks with Hong Kong.

Although China has only partially fulfilled the conditions, the MSCI on Thursday took the landmark decision of including China A-shares in the MSCI EM index, which is tracked by an estimated $1.6 trillion of assets.

However, analysts see this as more of a token addition; a full-fledged addition could be many years away.

Given its giant size, complete addition (inclusion factor of 100 per cent) of China’s domestic shares could see the world’s second-biggest have a weightage of 40 per cent in the MSCI EM This could potentially squeeze other such as India and South Korea, which are part of the EM index, resulting in massive outflows.

For now at least, these don’t have much cause for concern. This is because the MSCI has set the inclusion factor at just 5 per cent and its weightage in the MSCI EM is likely to be less than 0.8 per cent. Also, the inclusion is happening in two phases, in May 2018 and August 2018.

Although the move will see India’s weight shrink in the MSCI EM index, this will be too modest to make a significant dent in passive investment flows.

Brokerage firm CLSA says India’s weight in the MSCI EM will reduce by only seven basis points (bps) to 8.85 per cent from current 8.92 per cent, resulting in potential outflow of only $214 million.

Similarly, other such as South and South Africa will see their weight drop by 12 bps and 4 bps, respectively. South could potentially see outflows of $373 million, while South Africa could see outflow of $160 million.

Goldman Sachs says while South Korea, Taiwan, and India will see the largest dilution in weights in the MSCI EM and MSCI Asia ex-Japan indices, the “selling pressure could be modest”.

“Overall, we view this announcement as an important milestone in the integration of China’s equity with the rest of the world, but there is unlikely to be a significantly positive impact on A-share performance (in the) near term due to the low inclusion factor and implementation period,” said Jonathan Garner, chief Asia and EM equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.