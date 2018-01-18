Will Brent touch $80? Six reasons why crude oil prices will rise in 2018

As the prices of oil, a benchmark for India, consolidate around $70 a barrel, a debate has started over whether it is heading towards $80. Analysts are already turning bullish on with several of them revising their earlier forecasts upwards. In 2018 so far, prices have risen 3.6 per cent and are quoting at $69.3, while they went up by 14 per cent in 2017. JP Morgan Global Commodity Research has upgraded its oil price outlook for 2018 from $60 to $66 per barrel. Abhishek Deshpande, JP Morgan's head of oil market research, said, "Given the latest move in on the back of potentially tighter than anticipated fundamentals, we are more gravitated towards our high case scenario, which was published on December 8, 2017, for at $66.2 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) at $63.2 per barrel in 2018." Last month, JP Morgan had projected oil price central scenario at $60 for oil and $54.88 per barrel for This means JP Morgan's price upgrade is almost 10 per cent. Joel Hancock, an oil analyst at Natixis Research, said, "We have revised up our Q1 2018 forecast to $63 (average of period), taking into account the higher prices at the start of the year. is expected to average $64.5 over 2018. We expect to average $58 in Q1 and $60.3 over 2018 as a whole." FocusEconomics, an economic and market research and data providing agency, conducted a poll of its economists.

It said, "The current upward trend in translated into eight panelists revising up their estimates for Q4 2018 from the previous month. Sixteen forecasters kept their projections unchanged, while no panelists cut their forecast. Although our panel largely believes that will remain at high levels towards the end of this year, on an individual basis, they foresee some volatility going forward. The panelist forecast range for Q4 2018 runs from a maximum of $87.6 per barrel to a minimum of $52.0 per barrel."