Wipro top gainer, up 3% after company announces bonus issue

Meanwhile, Wipro expects Revenues from IT Services business to be in the range of $1,915 million to $1,955 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2017.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Q4FY17), the company had recorded revenue of $1,954.6 million, an increase of 2.7% sequentially and 3.9% year-on-year (YoY).
“We are confident that the recovery in energy & utilities and our demonstrated strength in digital will help us improve our growth trajectory during the course of the current financial year,” said Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board.
Backed by revenue contribution from the Appirio (US-based) buyout, Wipro managed to deliver in-line constant currency revenue growth of 1.7 per cent on a sequential basis for the March quarter (Q4).CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
At 09:24 am; the stock was up 2.5% at Rs 507 as compared to 0.33% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 2.69 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE in first 10 minutes of trade.
