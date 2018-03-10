JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

India shifts to gold discount but Akshaya Tritya seen reigniting demand
Business Standard

With 53 launches, here's the fundraising by equity NFOs so far in FY18

In FY18 (till February), inflow into equity schemes has been Rs 1.6 trillion, compared to Rs 702 billion in FY17

Chandan Kishore Kant 

With 53 launches, here's the fundraising by equity NFOs so far in FY18

The current financial year has been a strong year for the mutual fund (MF) sector in terms of flows into the equity segment through New Fund Offers (NFOs). There were 54 new launches (both open and closed-end funds) in this category, including equity-linked savings schemes. The money raised through this was Rs 247.4 billion, a more than fivefold jump against the previous year. Further, the contribution of equity NFOs in overall equity flows increased to 15 per cent, from less than seven per cent in the previous year.

In FY18 (till February), inflow into equity schemes has been Rs 1.6 trillion, compared to Rs 702 billion in FY17. The figure indicates a lot of investors still prefer NFOs and many fund houses, aware of this, are tapping these investors to raise funds.

Further, the rising number of closed-end offers makes sure the raised funds remain intact for at least three-five years. After 2009, a few years had seen NFOs going out of vogue. However, the past four years have seen rising numbers of such offers, from across fund houses.

With 53 launches, here's the fundraising by equity NFOs so far in FY18

.
First Published: Sat, March 10 2018. 00:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements