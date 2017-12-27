Amid Bitcoin mania, how browser-based cryptomining is back from the dead

As the craze continues to grow, with surging prices, browser-based mining seems o have returned from the dead to haunt websites and visitors.

According to a report by security firm Symantec, browser-based mining, which dates back to 2011, has not only risen from the dead but exploded in the past few months.

is a process of mining that occurs in a browser and is implemented using cryptomining software and script. The embedded script then hijacks the processing power to mine of the site's visitors.

It started initially in 2011 when the com was launched. The service was similar to modern-day It used code for pooled mining and website owners could sign up for the service and embed these scripts into their web pages to make page visitors mine for them.

The big difference is: Back in 2011 com, as the name suggests, mined for (BTC), bit now the browser-based miners like are mining for (XMR) — a newer, privacy-focused

Back then, was cheap, priced at $30, so mining was easy. But because there was profitability problem, it soon withered. In April 2013, the market had few cryptocurrencies and the total market capitalisation was $1.5 billion. At present, that stands at $166 billion.

That might be the reason why released its browser-mining scripts designed to mine Monero, bringing the idea of back from the dead.

"This service wraps everything up nicely in an easy-to-use package for website owners and has injected new life into an idea that was long thought of as dead and buried," Symantec wrote in its newly published article.

"Together with the diversity of coins to choose from in 2017, there is also now a diversity of coin reward mechanisms. Some, like Bitcoin, can still only be mined via a proof-of-work (PoW) process using dedicated power-hungry

"Other cryptocurrencies like Monero, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Dash can be mined using retail-grade GPU hardware found in many home computers. There are also some that are more suited to mining; these include and Verium Reserve."

According to the security firm, cryptomining has also popped up in browser extensions, plugins, traditional tech support pages and websites that show up when you accidentally misspell a domain name.

The data pointed out that mining activity seemed to reflect the rising price of such as

Although many have blocked these background miners, Symantec warns that "increasing user awareness and detection by security vendors might trigger a new arms race between cyber criminals and defenders".