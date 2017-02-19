With post-Budget tax clarity, FPIs pour Rs 9,500 cr in markets in Feb

Overseas investors have pumped in over Rs 9,500 crore ($1.4 billion) into the country's capital this month so far, enthused by clarity on taxation of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

The latest inflow followed a net pullout of Rs 80,310 crore from equity and debt together in the past four months (October-January). Prior to that, had invested over Rs 20,000 crore in the capital market in September 2016.

According to depository data, infused a net sum of Rs 3,002 crore in equities during February 1-17 and another Rs 6,559 crore in the debt segment, translating into a total inflow of Rs 9,561 crore ($1.42 billion).

"After being net sellers in January 2017, pumped in funds post-Budget, especially after they received clarity on capital gains taxation as well as on indirect transfers," Vidya Bala, head of mutual fund research at Fundsindia.com, said.

"Also, the fears did not reflect much in the earnings numbers which could also be one more reason for to repose faith in the Indian A lesser than painful impact and the confidence arising from digitisation and resulting transparency could see viewing Indian more seriously," she added.

Besides, the no rate cut stance has caused some dips in the price of debt instruments (as yields moved up) offering opportunities for buyers, Bala said.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in his Budget speech, proposed that category I and II should be exempted from taxation on indirect transfers.

"No change in long-term capital gains on equities has lightened investors' fears on transaction cost," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Nikkei Markit India Manufacturing PMI in January rebounded from the downturn by increasing to 50.4, from 49.6 in December, amid rising order books, production as well as buying levels and expansion in the sector.

Further, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures's auto numbers have shown that passenger vehicle sales in India rose by 14 per cent in January.