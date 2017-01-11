With smartphones, mutual funds tap and swipe for customers

The Rs 16.5-lakh-crore mutual fund industry has embraced smartphones in a big way to reach investors and ease the investment process. Several fund houses have been actively launching phone-based applications in recent months. Some of these applications include Ipru Touch by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, FinGo from Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, EasyApp from Axis Mutual Fund, and UTI Buddy from UTI Mutual Fund. Besides these, registrar and transfer agents Computer Age Management Services (Cams) and Karvy, too, have gone live with their mobile applications myCAMS and KTrack, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?