Wockhardt gains as German regulator clears Ankaleshwar plant

"The competent authority, Berlin, Germany has since issued Certificate confirming that company's manufacturing facility at 138, GIDC Estate, Ankaleshwar, Gujarat, complies with the principles and guidelines of Good Manufacturing Practices," Wockhardt said in a filing to BSE.
The certificate issued in this regard is valid for three years, it added.
The stock was under pressure hitting a 52-week low of Rs 627 on December 27, 2016 in intra-day trade. It fell 37% between August 5 and December 26 after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued warning letter to the company for violating current good manufacturing practice norms at its Ankleshwar plant. The S&P BSE Sensex was down 8% during the same period.
