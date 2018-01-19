Wonderla Holidays nears record high on GST rate cut

has surged 9% to Rs 424 on BSE in early morning trade after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Thursday cut rates on 83 employment-oriented goods and services.

The stock is trading close to its record high of Rs 430 touched on December 23, 2015. Admission to theme parks, water parks, joy rides, merry-go-rounds, go-carting and ballet will now be taxed at 18% instead of 28%, the Business Standard reported. CLICK HERE TO READ REPORT operates three largest amusement parks in Kochi, Bangalore and Hyderabad; and the Wonderla resort in Bangalore under the brand name Wonderla. At 10:01 am; the stock was trading 6% higher at Rs 412 on BSE as compared to 0.25% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 486,418 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE.