YES Bank, IndusInd to join BSE Sensex; Lupin, Cipla out

YES Bank has gained nearly a third so far this year, while IndusInd has added more than 45 per cent

Reuters 

Private-sector lenders YES Bank and IndusInd Bank will join the BSE's 30-member Sensex from December 18, the index provider said on Friday.

Drugmakers Lupin and Cipla would make way for the two banks, according to a statement from Asia Index Pvt Ltd.

YES Bank has gained nearly a third so far this year, while IndusInd has added more than 45 per cent. Lupin has shed 44 per cent, while Cipla has gained about 4 per cent in 2017.  
First Published: Fri, November 17 2017. 19:03 IST

